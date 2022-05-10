ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This Carpet & Couch Cleaner Keeps Selling Out Thanks to TikTok — Shoppers Say The Results Are ‘Unbelievable’

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wtwE_0fZaDkY800

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Of course, I’ve wondered how dirty my daily-touch surfaces are like my couch, carpets and more, but I don’t actually like to spend time thinking about it! It’s probably grosser than I can even fathom. Even though I’d like to think my couch is a fairly similar blue color to how it was when I first got it, I’m sure that a deep clean would actually transform it before my eyes—for better or for worse for my mental health.

That’s why transformation videos are so popular on #CleanTok. There’s something so satisfying about watching someone deep-clean something and watching it look like perfection once they’re done. When TikTok user @auroramccausland posted a video of the Bissell carpet and couch cleaner she used to get deep set-in stains out of her green velvet couch, viewers went wild. The clip garnered nearly 200,000 likes and nearly 2 million views. It’s truly mesmerizing to watch how the stains magically lift out of the fabric and it’s even more satisfying to see all of the gunky, literally brown water that the vacuum sucked out and collected after she was done using it.

@auroramccausland

me n my bissell 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏼 #cleantok #asmrclean #bissell #bisselllittlegreen #adhdtok #MoveWithTommy

♬ 10 Things I Hate About You – Leah Kate

Now, when I first saw this video, I of course sprinted over to Amazon to see what all the fuss was about. There, I saw that this little cleaner garnered more than 27,000 perfect ratings . But, of course, it was sold out. The true indicator of a TikTok-viral product. But I’ve been coming back to the site to check when it’s finally available again, and we’re all in luck. Just in time for spring cleaning, this viral multi-purpose tool is in stock and ready to buy.

The best part is that the vacuum itself is relatively small, which means even city dwellers can make room for it to be part of their weekly—er monthly—cleaning routines. The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner measures in at just 8.25 x 17.25 x 12.5 inches while weighing just under 10 pounds. Does it sound too good to be true? Not according to reviewers, who routinely give it five stars on Amazon.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

One shopper said they were compelled to write their first product review ever after trying out this small-but-mighty cleaner. “I was skeptical when it first arrived because it was so small. But don’t be fooled. This thing has tremendous suction power,” they wrote. “The Bissell did an incredible job and my seats now look brand new! I only wish I had taken before and after pictures because it’s pretty unbelievable how well it worked.”

OMG now I want to see before and after pictures, but you can definitely find further proof on TikTok . Buying this vacuum also gives you everything you need to get started with your first deep clean. It includes the 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and an 8 oz. trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze.



Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose… $122.22


Buy Now

If you’re worried about having to put in a little elbow grease to get the formulas clear, don’t be. One shopper wrote that “most stains have come up in one pass.” They added: “For the grosser ones, I spray them down before I take the pass, and they generally come up pretty easily.”

This Bissell is perfect for pet owners , too. It sucks up hair and messes quickly and efficiently. Plus, purchasing one of these helps support the Bissell Pet Foundation which works to save homeless pets. “This has made my list of Top 5 Amazon purchases EVER,” wrote one shopper, adding, “I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage from the constant flow of pups […] I am amazed! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter.”

I don’t have pets but I do appreciate a fresh couch! Seriously grab one of these now or go in on it with your friends and share it if you live in small quarters. It’ll seriously keep your furniture and rugs looking new for life.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States. Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark,...
TV SHOWS
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Carpet So It Looks as Good as New

Most people have a love-hate relationship with their carpets. The floor coverings add texture, color, and warmth to a space, but they also seem to soak up stains better than anything else in your home. And because you eat, drink, and walk around on them, they’re constantly getting splattered with something. They also trap allergens and can make asthma worse. If your latest accident has you googling “how to clean carpet,” you’ll be happy to know that there are a variety of great stain removers ready to tackle the job.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Selling Out#Solar Eclipse#Auroramccausland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CandysDirt

If You Want To Sell Your Home, Hide This One Thing

When you’re preparing your home to sell, there are certain things on the checklist. Clear the countertops – yes, all of them. Yeah, it does look naked to you, but it won’t in pictures. Declutter like a motherf**ker. Everyone loves to stash stuff in the garage and shove stuff in closets. I once saw toys hidden behind a shower curtain in the bathtub. A better idea? Invest in a storage unit.
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy