This Carpet & Couch Cleaner Keeps Selling Out Thanks to TikTok — Shoppers Say The Results Are ‘Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Of course, I’ve wondered how dirty my daily-touch surfaces are like my couch, carpets and more, but I don’t actually like to spend time thinking about it! It’s probably grosser than I can even fathom. Even though I’d like to think my couch is a fairly similar blue color to how it was when I first got it, I’m sure that a deep clean would actually transform it before my eyes—for better or for worse for my mental health.

That’s why transformation videos are so popular on #CleanTok. There’s something so satisfying about watching someone deep-clean something and watching it look like perfection once they’re done. When TikTok user @auroramccausland posted a video of the Bissell carpet and couch cleaner she used to get deep set-in stains out of her green velvet couch, viewers went wild. The clip garnered nearly 200,000 likes and nearly 2 million views. It’s truly mesmerizing to watch how the stains magically lift out of the fabric and it’s even more satisfying to see all of the gunky, literally brown water that the vacuum sucked out and collected after she was done using it.

Now, when I first saw this video, I of course sprinted over to Amazon to see what all the fuss was about. There, I saw that this little cleaner garnered more than 27,000 perfect ratings . But, of course, it was sold out. The true indicator of a TikTok-viral product. But I’ve been coming back to the site to check when it’s finally available again, and we’re all in luck. Just in time for spring cleaning, this viral multi-purpose tool is in stock and ready to buy.

The best part is that the vacuum itself is relatively small, which means even city dwellers can make room for it to be part of their weekly—er monthly—cleaning routines. The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner measures in at just 8.25 x 17.25 x 12.5 inches while weighing just under 10 pounds. Does it sound too good to be true? Not according to reviewers, who routinely give it five stars on Amazon.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

One shopper said they were compelled to write their first product review ever after trying out this small-but-mighty cleaner. “I was skeptical when it first arrived because it was so small. But don’t be fooled. This thing has tremendous suction power,” they wrote. “The Bissell did an incredible job and my seats now look brand new! I only wish I had taken before and after pictures because it’s pretty unbelievable how well it worked.”

OMG now I want to see before and after pictures, but you can definitely find further proof on TikTok . Buying this vacuum also gives you everything you need to get started with your first deep clean. It includes the 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and an 8 oz. trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze.

If you’re worried about having to put in a little elbow grease to get the formulas clear, don’t be. One shopper wrote that “most stains have come up in one pass.” They added: “For the grosser ones, I spray them down before I take the pass, and they generally come up pretty easily.”

This Bissell is perfect for pet owners , too. It sucks up hair and messes quickly and efficiently. Plus, purchasing one of these helps support the Bissell Pet Foundation which works to save homeless pets. “This has made my list of Top 5 Amazon purchases EVER,” wrote one shopper, adding, “I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage from the constant flow of pups […] I am amazed! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter.”

I don’t have pets but I do appreciate a fresh couch! Seriously grab one of these now or go in on it with your friends and share it if you live in small quarters. It’ll seriously keep your furniture and rugs looking new for life.