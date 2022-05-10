Calhoun County Sheriff Announces Arrest of Correctional Officer

Calhoun County, AL – Sheriff Matthew Wade announced that after an investigation into one of the correctional officers at the jail, an arrest has been made and felony charges filed. Sheriff Wade stated that other correctional officers learned about the possible illegal activity and brought it to the attention of investigators. The investigations team worked for approximately one and a half to two weeks and compiled enough evidence to arrest Pierre Bernard Jones. Jones had only been with the Sheriff’s Office Jail for approximately one month before he was arrested. The Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release this afternoon:

“In my six years as Sheriff of Calhoun County, I have arrested five corrections officers. Until now, I have arrested the sixth corrections officer for a contraband conspiracy in the county jail. Pierre Bernard Jones had worked for the Calhoun County Jail for approximately one month. During that time, he developed a conspiracy to bring drugs into the county jail in exchange for money. In today’s world, it is easier than ever to electronically transfer money. Jail staff received information that Jones was possibly bringing in contraband and we began an investigation. During the course of the investigation, we discovered the following individuals were conspiring together to introduce drugs into the county jail. Some were inmates and others were significant others and family members. Our investigation produced enough evidence to arrest the following individuals. Jones’ month long employment with the Sheriff’s Office did a lot of damage to the integrity of the position of corrections officer and the facility as a whole. This type of event occurs on occasion just as we have just seen play out in another Alabama county. While I do not like or approve of what Jones did, I promise to always treat them the same way I would with any other person that breaks the law with an arrest. I will also always be transparent with these incidents for two reasons. First, the citizens must have faith in their Sheriff as an honest broker, and second, I want this to be a deterrent for any officer that is contemplating this type of criminal behavior. I won’t tolerate or hide it. I will always bring them to justice as I have done in the past.”

Sheriff Wade stated, “We’re supposed to be the good guys, but when a “bad apple” slips through it hurts the profession. I am the kind of Sheriff that will not just fire someone to sweep it under the rug. I will treat them the same way we treat everyone else, and they will be arrested for criminal activity.” Sheriff Wade went on to say, “I am now, and always will be, as transparent as I possibly can be. I am not happy this happened, but I am proud of the other correctional officers that identified the situation and reported it. We will always take actions against any criminal violator no matter what his/her profession is.”

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that inmates were also involved as were some family members. All suspects involved with this conspiracy have been arrested and charged with the exception of one, who is currently in a rehab facility in Tennessee. Below are the suspects and charges filed against them:

Pierre Bernard Jones (Former Correction Officer)

Charges:

Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree – Bond $9,000

Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Crime – Bond $18,000

Arrested 5/6/22 – Released 5/6/22

Latash Renee Nunn

Charges:

Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree – Bond $9,000

Conspiracy to comit controlled substance crime – Bond $18,000

Arrested 5/9/22 – Released 5/9/22

Kristy Michelle Hass

Charges:

Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree – Bond $9,000

Conspiracy to Comit Controlled Substance Crime – Bond $18,000

Arrested 5/6/22 – Also arrested for probation violation for obstructing justice and is being held without bail on these charges.

Michael Anthony Mills (Current Inmate)

Charges:

Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree – Bond $9,000

Conspiracy to Comit Controlled Substance Crime – Bond $18,000

Arrested 5/6/22 – Suspect was already incarcerated from 3/2022 by APD regarding Assault 2nd, Robbery 1st, & Attempt to Elude when he was charged on 5/9/22.

Jeffery Jamall Briskey (Current Inmate)

Charges:

Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree – Bond $9,000

Conspiracy to Comit Controlled Substance Crime – Bond $18,000

Arrested 5/9/22 – Suspect was already incarcerated from 9/2017 facing Capital Murder Charges when he was charged on 5/9/22 – There is no bond available.

Braxton Travis Beshears

Charges:

Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree – Bond $9,000

Conspiracy to Comit Controlled Substance Crime – Bond $18,000

Suspect is currently in a rehab in Tennessee and has not been formally arrested on these charges yet.

The Sheriff’s Office held back on releasing this information to the public until they were able to locate and arrest the people involved. Once everyone had been charged or located, they issued the statement.

Sheriff Wade said, “When I took my oath of office with my hand on the Bible, I meant each word. I will always work to keep the community safe and that also includes the inmates I am in charge of. These people have made mistakes, but it is our job to keep them safe as well.”

Each of the defendants that have been charged are expected to be in court on June 6, 2022, at 1:30 pm.