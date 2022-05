N.C. Highway 12 remains closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe on Wednesday morning, per an 8:00 a.m. update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). “The overnight high tide was not kind to our efforts to reopen the road, as more overwash and sand covers the road at the Pea Island Visitor Center and the S-Curves,” stated the NCDOT in the update. “Our crews were out at first light, trying to clear the road and rebuild protective dunes and berms in advance of the next high tide this afternoon. Right now, it’s too early to tell if we will be able to reopen to traffic today.”

RODANTHE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO