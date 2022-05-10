Todd Chrisley To Host E! Dating Series, ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ & ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Renewed

Click here to read the full article.

NBCUniversal is doubling down on the Chrisley family.

Todd Chrisley is to host and exec produce dating series Love Limo for E! as his other two reality series have been renewed.

The show will see singletons put their dating life into the hands of Todd Chrisley, who will guide one unlucky-in-love single on a whirlwind day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the date night and match of their dreams. Todd believes you can learn everything you need to know about someone else in the first 20 minutes of meeting them and he’s about to put that theory to the test.

The series is produced Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America. Chrisley, Simon Knight and Kelly Lee serve as executive producers.

E! will also launch a fourth season of Growing Up Chrisley this summer. The docuseries, which previously aired on USA Network , follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they embrace adulthood in their hometown of Nashville. Now in their mid-20s, the sibling duo are entering a new chapter in their lives as they navigate new and old relationships, businesses and family dynamics. Whether they’re launching a new product or dancing at the honkytonk with friends, these two are taking Nashville by storm with their devoted family by their side.

Growing Up Chrisley is produced by Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America, with Chrisley, Simon Knight and John Paparazzo serving as executive producers.

USA Network has also renewed Chrisley Knows Best for a tenth season. It comes as the series, which ranks as USA’s most-watched current original series, will launch new episodes for season nine on June 23.

The series gives a glimpse into the life of Chrisley and his family, which includes wife Julie, children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye.

Chrisley Knows Best is produced by Maverick TV USA with Chrisley, Simon Knight and Hank Stepleton serving as executive producers.