ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The specific game Spencer Strider should start

By Brian Gebhardt, Middays W Andy Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSXzn_0fZa8zgN00

On Monday Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the promise right-handed relief pitcher Spencer “Stache” Strider has shown so far in the 2022 MLB season. Andy & Randy refer to Strider as “Stache” because of his popular mustache that he has been growing for years.

There has been a lot of conversation about Strider’s role moving forward and Andy & Randy believe that his future is as a starting pitcher. Take a listen to the link above to hear why May 17 th would be the perfect game for Strider to get his first career MLB start.

Tune into Andy & Randy 10a-2p Monday-Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starting Pitcher#Andy Randy 10a 2p
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Gator lacrosse team advances in NCAA tourney, beats Mercer, 19-12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 7 seed Florida lacrosse team took care of business Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, sailing past Mercer, 19-12 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Florida (16-4) extended its overall winning streak to 14 and has now won a first round NCAA game every year since 2018.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts: Clemson softball advances to ACC Championship

Clemson softball is headed to the ACC Championship game for the second consecutive season after the Tigers took down No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech, 4-1, on Friday. Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo led the way offensively in the three-run victory, delivering two solo home runs, the second of which was a bomb to center field. She finished the game batting 2-3 and led the Tigers in hits. Meanwhile, Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle had success in the circle, holding the Hokies to four hits in her seven innings pitched and securing the win. With the victory, Clemson will now play the winner of Florida State and Duke. Clemson was swept by the Seminoles in the regular season and dropped two of its three games against the Blue Devils. Friday’s victory, however, marks the Tigers’ second ACC Championship game appearance which comes in the first two full seasons in program history. For the second-consecutive year, Clemson is ACC Championship game bound FINAL | CU 4, VT 1 #Team3 pic.twitter.com/IIi3wBiKla — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 13, 2022 Here’s how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s Tournament victory. https://twitter.com/EricMacLain/status/1525186962583347207?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/accnetwork/status/1525186534760136706?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/marychandler/status/1525186878483357697?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1525186785931939842?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/RPotkey/status/1525184071512514560?s=20&t=OSgd2RM3tLFeuYx6i7wGmwhttps://twitter.com/cutigerbelle/status/1525186699474657283?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/ACCsoftball/status/1525187812332605440?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/MelBell_94/status/1525187716148772864?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/Nicholas_King2/status/1525187386497540097?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/DadBod35/status/1525187593067012105?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/SarahTDeffebach/status/1525187290288599049?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/allin_dude/status/1525187111049170946?s=20&t=8SRcSGwXfqTK2XqG7WKScghttps://twitter.com/mcwhorters/status/1525188980840464384?s=20&t=3O8BAkP1orMQ3LfebXyIKAhttps://twitter.com/SportsDoc92/status/1525188953065807872?s=20&t=3O8BAkP1orMQ3LfebXyIKAhttps://twitter.com/QuackingTiger/status/1525188356602068992?s=20&t=3O8BAkP1orMQ3LfebXyIKA [mm-video type=video id=01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp/01g1vwgzwvw2p2dbemxp-297473a96b7980d2fca566d20edf4433.jpg][listicle id=1579]11
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Heels make quick work of Charleston Southern

On Wednesday night, the UNC baseball team kept the momentum rolling with a blow-out 12-1 victory against Charleston Southern. The win was the third straight for the Tar Heels and it came at a critical time. The Diamond Heels dominated both sides of the game, putting on a fielding clinic and gaining bases like Monopoly properties. Mac Horvath for UNC got things going early with a triple, eventually becoming one of the three runs scored in the first inning. The second inning would only get better for the Diamond Heels as Horvath hits a home run bringing home Angel Zarate. A few...
CHARLESTON, SC
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy