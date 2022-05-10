The specific game Spencer Strider should start

On Monday Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the promise right-handed relief pitcher Spencer “Stache” Strider has shown so far in the 2022 MLB season. Andy & Randy refer to Strider as “Stache” because of his popular mustache that he has been growing for years.

There has been a lot of conversation about Strider’s role moving forward and Andy & Randy believe that his future is as a starting pitcher. Take a listen to the link above to hear why May 17 th would be the perfect game for Strider to get his first career MLB start.

