The specific game Spencer Strider should start

Clemson softball is headed to the ACC Championship game for the second consecutive season after the Tigers took down No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech, 4-1, on Friday.
Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo led the way offensively in the three-run victory, delivering two solo home runs, the second of which was a bomb to center field. She finished the game batting 2-3 and led the Tigers in hits.
Meanwhile, Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle had success in the circle, holding the Hokies to four hits in her seven innings pitched and securing the win.
With the victory, Clemson will now play the winner of Florida State and Duke. Clemson was swept by the Seminoles in the regular season and dropped two of its three games against the Blue Devils.
Friday’s victory, however, marks the Tigers’ second ACC Championship game appearance which comes in the first two full seasons in program history.
FINAL | CU 4, VT 1 #Team3 pic.twitter.com/IIi3wBiKla
— Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 13, 2022
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s Tournament victory.
