Schenectady, NY

Capital District City Approves Funding For More Officers In Schools

By Michael Mashburn
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq38y_0fZa8v9T00

Students will soon see more police officers on campus in Schenectady public schools.

The city council approved a controversial agreement between the Schenectady Police Department and the school district Monday, May 9, that will provide up to six officers in schools over the next three years, according to the resolution .

The officers, dubbed community engagement officers, will “enhance the safety and welfare of the students and the overall school community,” reads the resolution.

As part of the expanded program, two officers will be placed at Schenectady High School and three others will split their time between the district’s middle and elementary schools.

The community engagement officers will also attend sporting events and other extracurricular events when requested by the district.

The council also approved a spending resolution to pay for the program, which will cost $600,000 annually and be split between the city and school district, according to the Daily Gazette in Schenectady.

Funding will also cover the cost of providing mental health professional services.

Supporters of the move say it’s necessary to help deter crime on campus and could help build relationships between students and police.

But some parents and students have argued that having police officers in schools could be traumatic to students of color, who are historically more likely to be arrested in school, according to The New York Times .

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

