Padres reinstate Myers & Voit, option Abrams to Triple-A

The Padres announced that they have reinstated both Wil Myers and Luke Voit from the IL. They optioned CJ Abrams to Triple-A and designated Trayce Thompson for assignment to make room for Myers and Voit.

Myers hit .218 with 0 home runs and 7 RBIs in 15 games prior to hitting the IL this season, while Voit hit .143 with 0 home runs and 5 RBIs in 13 games. Abrams, the Padres top prospect, struggled as well during his time at the Major League level, .182 with 1 home run and 4 RBIs in 20 games. Thompson only appeared in 6 games for the Padres.