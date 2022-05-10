ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Reality Series ‘Love Limo’ Marks Third Chrisley Family Show Across E! and USA Network

By Carson Burton
 2 days ago
The Chrisley family will now have three shows across E! and USA Network centered on them and outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley . E! has greenlit the new dating series “ Love Limo ” and picked up a fourth season of “ Growing Up Chrisley ,” while USA Network has given a Season 10 renewal to “ Chrisley Knows Best .”

“Love Limo,” which will be hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley, follows one unlucky-in-love single as Chrisley guides them on a crazy day of speed dating that will hopefully end in the match of their dreams. The premise, as explained by Chrisley, comes from the idea everything you need to know about someone can be learned in the first 20 minutes of meeting them. The new series is produced by Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America, with Todd Chrisley, Simon Knight and Kelly Lee serving as executive producers.

Season 4 of “Growing Up Chrisley” is set to once again follow Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they embrace adulthood in their hometown of Nashville. Now in their mid-20s, the sibling duo is entering a new chapter in their lives as they navigate new and old relationships, businesses and family dynamics. “Growing Up Chrisley” is also produced by Todd Chrisley Productions and All3Media America, with Todd Chrisley, Simon Knight and John Paparazzo serving as executive producers.

The hit show “Chrisley Knows Best” ranks as USA’s most-watched current original series, averaging 1.8 million total viewers. The series gives a glimpse into the life of the patriarch and his Southern family, which includes his wife Julie, children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye. “Chrisley Knows Best” is produced by Maverick TV USA, an All3Media America company. Todd Chrisley and Simon Knight once again team up as executive producers on this project alongside Hank Stepleton.

The first eight seasons of “Chrisley Knows Best” and the first two seasons of “Growing Up Chrisley” are available for streaming on Peacock now. Season three of “Growing Up Chrisley” will be available for streaming on July 4.

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

I used to like to watch that show when it first came out, then it became so scripted. Actually I wish that Todd would just come out of the closet once and for all.

