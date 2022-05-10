Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died after running in the path of a tractor-trailer in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
Around 8:43 a..m, the Greensboro Police Department responded to the area of U.S. 29 South exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were told a person was injured in a crash.
A pedestrian, identified as Vielace Rudolph Tippett, 77, of Winston Salem, ran into the path of a 2016 International tractor-trailer, the release says.
Tippett died as a result of the injuries from the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the crash reconstruction unit.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
