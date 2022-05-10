ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Naval Special Warfare sailor dies after training incident

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, the Navy said Tuesday.

The Navy said the sailor was injured after a helicopter landing incident on Thursday.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near the sailor, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said the injured service member was a combat support sailor, not a Navy SEAL.

The sailor was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but died Monday afternoon. The sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. Fowler entered...
HAWAII STATE
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warfare#Navy#Sailor#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MilitaryTimes

Hawaii Marine dies in drowning incident

A Marine private first class stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii died Sunday while swimming at North Beach, the Marine Corps said. The Marine, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following first responders’ unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation after finding the Marine in the water.
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tracking mysterious Russian ship near Hawaii

The U.S. military is monitoring a Russian surface vessel of an unspecified type that’s been operating near Hawaii in recent days. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) told Hawaii’s KHON2 news channel on Sunday that “we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.”
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Shipwrecked: Biden’s ‘build a better Navy’ plan runs aground on the rocky shoals of congressional opposition

Of all the complaints Republican members of the House and Senate armed services committees have about President Joe Biden’s proposed $773 billion Pentagon budget for the next fiscal year, perhaps the most vexing is the anemic shipbuilding program that would actually cut the number of ships in the Navy’s fleet for the next few years.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
102K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy