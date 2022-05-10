Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
