Chicago, IL

Man killed, 4 injured in Back of the Yards shooting, Chicago Police Department says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

A man was killed and four others, including two 16-year-old boys, were injured in a Back of the Yards shooting, the Chicago Police Department said.

The South Side shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Ada Street at about 4:45 p.m., police said.

WATCH: Chicago police update on 5 shot in Back of the Yards

The Chicago Police Department provided an update on the Back of the Yards shooting that killed a man and injured four others on the South Side.

The victims were standing outside when a stolen red Mazda drove by, police said. Occupants exited the Mazda, produced firearms and began shooting in the victims' direction. The offenders fled and later crashed in the Mazda several blocks away. Police recovered two weapons from the vehicle and a third weapon from the scene of the shooting, police said.

The man killed, 19 years old, was shot in the left side of the body and head, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Two people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition and two others were reported in stable condition, police said.

A 16-year-old was shot in the left shoulder, arm, face and ankle, police said. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The third victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the right hip and left knee. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Another 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was transported University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The second 16-year-old was shot in the right ankle and refused medical attention.

A crowd of people fought officers who tried to attend to the shooting victims, police said. Two people were placed in custody for fighting with police.

No offenders were in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.

Micky The Mope
3d ago

If they do not want police there, let these savages go at each other. Forget about the consequences.

Ironmen
3d ago

Yeah, fight the police who are trying to render aid. That will help. IQ 2

