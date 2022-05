I have always been a person who likes to help others. I am a mother of four boys that mean the world to me. I feel like I learned a lot as a mother and just liked the fact of learning everything that was happening to my children. I lost my father at a very early age -- he was only 46 years of age when he died of cirrhosis of the liver. Back then, I did not know what I do now. As time went by and I became a nurse, I landed on the floor where he was hospitalized. The floor that I work for is a medical surgical floor where I help take care of patients with cirrhosis of the liver. So, now, I do understand everything that my father went through.

