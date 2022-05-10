ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Apple discontinues iPod touch

By Hollie Lewis
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDDXA_0fZa0dDx00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Apple announced it is discontinuing its original music player, the iPod touch. However, the company says customers can purchase the iPod touch through apple.com , Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

Designed by American engineer Tony Fadell, the classic MP3 player launched in 2001 with the ability to store 1,000 tracks.

Should you delete your period tracker?

According to Tony Fadell’s website, Apple, was on the verge of collapse, contacted him just as his startup was going under. They were thinking of making a digital music player. But there was no team, no prototypes, no design, nothing. In March, Tony and Stan Ng pitched Tony’s idea to Steve Jobs. In October, they launched the iPod to the world.

Today there are more than 90 million songs available and 30,000 playlists via Apple’s streaming service Apple Music.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said.

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban against Trump

Joswiak continued, “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

For more information about Apple music visit Apple Music – Apple .

Information on Tony Fadell can be found at The Backstory (tonyfadell.com) .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? It's Complicated

Last year's iPhone 13 brought minor but appreciated updates to Apple's smartphone family. The expected iPhone 14 is rumored to bring more radical changes, from a notchless display to a 48-megapixel camera. Apple may also discontinue the iPhone Mini and go even larger with a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. That's if the rumors and reports are to be believed, of course.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Forget the iPad: This Samsung tablet is down to $180 at Best Buy

One of the best value tablet deals right now is being able to snap up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for just $180 at Best Buy, saving you $50 off the usual price. Offering a 10.5-inch screen and a bunch of useful features, it’s a great way of benefiting from a tablet without having to spend a fortune. Easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals available, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple will drop iPhone Lightning port in favor of USB-C in 2023, claims analyst

Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple’s folding MacBook could be incredibly thin and light

Apple is working on thinner MacBook OLED panels that could be used in future folding laptops, according to a new report from The Elec. That in turn could help the device that the panels go into be as thin and light as possible, making it an attractive prospect for users.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Jobs
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

The Latest Apple iPad Air Is On Sale — Save Up to $150 Off Apple iPads at Amazon

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves last month. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $20 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple News#Apple Store#Wsav#American#Worldwide Marketing#Iphone#The Apple Watch
CNET

Apple May Bring USB-C to the iPhone in 2023, Analyst Predicts

Rumors have popped up over the past few years that Apple may drop the Lightning port on the iPhone in favor of USB-C, as the tech giant has been gradually shifting over to USB-C on many of its products. On Wednesday, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a tweet that USB-C could land on the iPhone 15 in 2023.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

iPhone 13 comes out on top in new SellCell value depreciation report

The smartphone reseller SellCell has released a new report tracking the value depreciation of the leading phone models on the market, which sees Apple’s iPhone 13 come out on top by a significant margin. SellCell’s report compares a range of models of the iPhone 13 (including the Mini, Pro,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
iPad
Apple Insider

Mophie introduces Apple Store exclusive USB-C GaN adapters

Mophie's speedport 30 and speedport 67 GaN wall chargers are now available exclusively at Apple with USB-C fast charging capabilities. The speedport 30 is a similar size to Apple's classic 5W wall charger but has six times the power at 30W. Similarly, the speedport 67 is much smaller than Apple's equivalent USB-C wall charger.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 just fell to 2022’s lowest price

The Apple Watch Series 7 is wildly popular and it’s currently down to its lowest price of 2022. If ever there was a time to finally pull the trigger and buy one, this is it. Head over to Apple’s site and you’ll see that the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 if you buy one from Apple. Considering how much better it is than any other smartwatch out there, that’s already an incredible value.
ELECTRONICS
KFOR

KFOR

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy