Aurora City Council approves policy on storing personal items from abated camps

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
 3 days ago
People wait in line to get into Aurora Day Resource Center. photos COURTESY of MIKE COFFMAN

Aurora City Council unanimously approved a policy on the storage of personal property from abated urban camps on Monday night, bringing the new urban camping ban one step closer to being implemented.

Personal documents and identification found while abating an unauthorized camp will be stored at the Aurora Day Resource Center for one year.

The city believes this is the most likely place someone whose camp was abated would go. If an Outreach Team caseworker is continuing to work with someone for more than a year while helping them get out of homelessness, the city would store items for longer if needed.

Council member Crystal Murillo, who proposed the amendment to the camping ban requiring the approval of a policy on storing personal property, said that while this isn’t the most comprehensive policy, she’s glad the council was able to agree on a policy. She said she pushed for this idea to try to mitigate potential harmful impacts of the ban.

“There’s more work to be done. This could be written in a way that is more humane and that honors the fact that we’re taking potentially everything people own in this world,” Murillo said. “But, again, I think a policy is better than no policy.”

