Buchanan, WI

The Buzz: Uno Chicago Grill closes only location in northeast Wisconsin

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
BUCHANAN – A national pizza chain has closed its only location in northeast Wisconsin.

Uno Chicago Grill, W3254 Van Roy Road in Buchanan, has closed. The company announced the closure of the Appleton-area location in an email to Uno rewards members on May 4.

“We have enjoyed being a part of this wonderful community and will truly miss the friendships and partnerships we have made,” the email read.

A sign on the door of the property states the business has ceased operations after 15 years. The location’s phone line remains active, though its voicemail is full.

Another flyer on the door advertised an online auction, held by Lomira-based Badger Corporation, for Uno's kitchen equipment. TVs, tables, booths, bar stools, stainless steel sinks and outdoor benches are among available equipment. Visit Badger Corporation on Facebook for more information on the auction, which ends at 10:30 a.m. May 15.

Boston-based Uno is best known for its Chicago-style deep dish and thin-crust pizza. Uno’s Fox Cities location was also lauded for its happy hour.

The email referred Fox Cities customers to Uno’s next-nearest location, nearly an hour-and-a-half drive away at W180 N9455 Primer Lane in Menomonee Falls.

Menomonee Falls is one of three remaining Uno locations in Wisconsin, with the others in Madison and Lake Delton.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byBradStar.

