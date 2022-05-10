Safe2Tell reports up for third straight month

safe2tell.org

Calls to Colorado's anonymous tip line, Safe2Tell, increased for a third consecutive month in April, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

In all, 1,917 reports were made in April, 4% more than the previous month. Suicide threats, bullying and drugs accounted for more than a quarter of all the reports, according to the attorney general's office.

To date, more than 16,000 reports have been made since August and Attorney General Phil Weiser said it's important for people to continue using the free tip line.

"May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and in Colorado we know that our young people are continuing to face unprecedented challenges," Weiser said in a release. "That is why speaking up about safety concerns is vital."

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats.

To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or use the Safe2Tell mobile app.