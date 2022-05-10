ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Driving for Memorial Day? Here’s what to expect at the gas pump

By Zack Budryk, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hB648_0fZa03jA00

( The Hill ) – Gas prices are likely to see another surge ahead of Memorial Day, as existing increases combine with the first summer driving season since 2019 without major COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, the national average for gas prices hit a new high, an unadjusted-for-inflation $4.37 per gallon, according to AAA.

And in the run up to Memorial Day weekend, gas prices are likely to increase, Devin Gladden, a spokesperson for AAA, told The Hill.

There are a few reasons for the likely hikes.

Gladden noted that the European Union’s proposal to ban imports of Russian oil has “created more volatility and uncertainty in the market” by tightening supplies.

Prices are now rising chiefly in reaction to that proposal.

Disneyland debuting ‘Tale of the Lion King’ show, more Celebrate Soulfully attractions

Demand traditionally rises in the U.S. near Memorial Day, a three-day weekend that is the unofficial beginning of summer — when many drive to the beach and beyond with school out for the year.

This year could be a busier weekend than the last two years, when many were locked down due to the pandemic.

“Schools are out, students are also traveling. And … for the past two years in light of the pandemic, people haven’t been able to travel as often or frequently as they might have wanted to,” Gladden said.

On Memorial Day 2021, gas prices hit what was then a seven-year average high of $3.04, up from under $2 the previous year only months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, prices will be even higher.

“This summer, later this spring, next few months, unless I wake up one morning and Vladimir Putin is not in charge of Russia, I think we’re going to be dealing with very escalated prices, escalating tensions and kind of a lot of impingement on spending power for consumers,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at IHS Markit’s oil price information service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Traffic
money.com

Gas Prices Just Hit a New Record High (and They're Heading Even Higher)

A gallon of gas now costs a record-high $4.37 on average in the United States. And that record probably won't stand for long: With the summer driving season right around the corner, experts expect prices will rise even further over the next few months. The average price for a gallon...
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Gas Prices#Driving#Aaa#The European Union#Russian
AOL Corp

Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

High gas prices are changing driving habits among Americans, according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey from April 29-May 1, 2022, among a random selection of 1,392 U.S. drivers. Two-thirds, or 66% of vehicle owners or households, say they have made or will make significant changes to their driving...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Motley Fool

Car Prices Expected to Remain High in 2022

Used car prices have dipped, but the car shortage will continue to impact prices. Used car prices have decreased for three consecutive months to $27,246, but are still at a historical high. The global shortage of microchips and inventory constraints will continue to impact the availability of cars. Despite higher...
BUSINESS
WNAW

Do Massachusetts Gas Pumps Shut Off At $100.00?

Slater and Marjo were discussing a listener's story about how the gas pump he was at "cut off" at the $100.00 mark and he didn't know why. Gas prices obviously are still above $4.00 a gallon for regular in most states or thereabouts. With high gas prices it's certainly easier to hit that $100.00 mark, especially with folks that have 25 gallon tanks or more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy