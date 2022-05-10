ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Man stabbed to death in his vehicle in Carson; suspect sought

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bjdrf_0fZZywm200

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who fatally stabbed a man sitting his car in Carson.

Around noon on May 5, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5300 block of South Main Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The officers arrived to find a victim suffering from a stab wound to his neck, according to LAPD.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital, where he died.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Dal Lee, LAPD said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was in the parking lot where the victim’s vehicle was parked.

The victim walked to his van and sat in the front seat. The suspect approached from behind, stabbed the victim in the neck, then fled on foot.

The suspect, identified only as a Black man, was observed wearing a “distinctive” sweatshirt and a surgical mask, according to LAPD.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Abundis or Detective Pintado at 213-996-4117.  During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
beverlypress.com

Man dies by suicide after shooting into Hayworth Avenue apartment

Authorities are investigating a shooting on May 11 in the 800 block of North Hayworth Avenue that allegedly occurred during a domestic violence incident. Police received a call at 11:35 p.m. about shots fired into an occupied dwelling, and found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Annie Hernandez said. Officers determined that the man with the gunshot wound allegedly went to the apartment building and confronted a woman who lives there, fired shots into her apartment and then shot himself, Hernandez added.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Homeless man found dead in Anaheim field was stabbed, police say

Police on Thursday identified a homeless man who was found dead in an Anaheim field a day earlier and indicated that he had been fatally stabbed. Jason Randall Dahl, 53, was found in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. He was suffering from at least […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Woman Shot and Killed in Van Nuys Area, Man Arrested

VAN NUYS – A 24-year-old woman was shot to death Wednesday in the Van Nuys area, and a 24-year-old man was arrested in the killing, authorities said. Alondra Flores died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported at about 1:35 a.m. near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

San Jose police arrest 3 in child exorcism death

The San Jose Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl during an exorcism last year, authorities said Friday. As KRON4 previously reported, on Sept. 24, 2021, 3-year-old Arely died at a small church at 1094 2nd Street in San Jose, according to prosecutors. First responders found Arley on […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lapd#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Dead after Hit-and-Run on Vermont Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

Traffic Accident near Pico Boulevard Left One Fatality. The crash happened near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Authorities immediately located the severely injured pedestrian upon arrival. Following preliminary investigations, police suspect that a white compact car hit the victim and fled the scene. Also,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Los Angeles man accused of killing woman, blaming it on suicide

A Los Angeles man is in police custody after he allegedly killed a woman and then called 911 to report her death as a suicide. Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday police and paramedics found 24-year-old Alondra Flores dead near the area of Oxnard Street and Ranchito Avenue in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Employee Punched in Mouth; Ex-Girlfriend Punches Current Girlfriend; Ex-Boyfriend Assaults Ex-Girlfriend; Robber Demands Backpack; Plants Stolen from Nursery; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 55 investigations. Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested. May 5 at 7:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling...
MONROVIA, CA
foxla.com

LA County chase ends in fiery crash in Lomita area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy chase took a horrific turn after it ended in a fiery crash in the Lomita area. SkyFOX was over the crash scene as smoke and fire were visible on a burgundy-colored sedan. As of Wednesday evening, it is unknown if anyone was hurt...
LOMITA, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in Van Nuys home; boyfriend arrested

VAN NUYS, Calif. - The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in an abandoned home overnight in Van Nuys has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. Alondra Flores, 24, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Ranchito Avenue and Oxnard Street. According to LAPD, someone had called 911, saying that Flores had shot herself. However, when the police got there, they determined that she couldn't have shot herself. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy