(WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect of stealing from a Byrne Dairy and Deli in the Village of Baldwinsville. The suspect hid merchandise and left the store without paying back on February 18. BPD asks that if anyone knows who this man […]

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO