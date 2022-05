MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men are behind bars after they used construction equipment to steal several ATMs in Mesa and one in Pinal County, and it was a glove that proved to be their downfall, police said. Investigators said three ATMs were stolen in the Mesa since November. The thieves stole construction equipment to take the ATMs or safes from businesses. The ATMs and safes were later found at different locations after being dumped. The construction equipment was left where they stole the ATM. During one of the crimes, a thief left behind a single black and white glove.

