San Diego, CA

Supervisors Vote to Accept $1M in Federal Funds for Child Care Centers

By City News Service
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept $1 million in federal funds for child care providers. Supervisors approved the money, obtained by Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, as part of their consent agenda. Child care providers who qualify may use funds to help pay...

