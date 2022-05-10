ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To improve air quality, Colorado Democrats are poised to fund a free public transit program. RTD’s past suggests it won’t help much

By Nathaniel Minor
Cover picture for the articleDenver’s air was dirty. Vehicles were a leading contributor. And Colorado’s politicians thought they had a solution: incentivize drivers to ditch their cars with free rides on public transit in metro Denver. "A lot of people are talking about air pollution these days. It's nice to be...

Robert Dougherty
2d ago

It won't work.. Democrats just keep proving why ALL Democrats and Unions must be removed from the Government and School system..

Linda Houle
2d ago

just Tax the people that live in the City... The rest of the state doesn't use RTD!!

cpr.org

May 11, 2022: Making bus rides free to clean up Colorado’s air; A real-life CODA story

To improve air quality, Colorado Democrats are poised to fund a free public transit program. RTD’s past suggests it won’t help much. Colorado may give millions of dollars to public transit agencies to make bus rides free to reduce pollution but there are questions about whether it will make a difference. Then, Cliff and Avery Moers of Evergreen share their real-life CODA story. Plus, a valedictory speech from 1943 that finds hope inside a World War II internment camp.
Summit Daily News

CDOT provides update on full-bore closures of Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel planned for this summer

Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel will go through important infrastructure improvements this summer. Presley Fowler, Region One communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said these updates will cause occasional full-bore closures, but those will only occur a few times throughout the construction season. It is estimated that any lane closures will happen this summer around June or July.
Colorado Newsline

Denver council members walk out on homelessness speakers marking camping ban’s 10-year anniversary

Unhoused people and housing advocates attended Denver City Council’s public comment on Monday and pushed it over by more than an hour, with the entire Council except one member leaving while people continued to speak. The speakers were organized by Housekeys Action Network Denver to bring attention to this week’s 10-year anniversary of the passing […] The post Denver council members walk out on homelessness speakers marking camping ban’s 10-year anniversary appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
cpr.org

Air quality, wildfires and building codes: Here are the climate bills headed to Gov. Jared Polis’s desk

Colorado Democrats tried to bring climate policy closer to home this year. Since winning control of state government in 2018, state Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, said lawmakers spent their first few legislative sessions focused on transportation and the electricity sector. This year, policymakers turned their attention to the places people live and the air they breathe.
CBS Denver

Ribbon Cutting Takes Place For New Loretto Heights Affordable Housing Project In Denver

(CBS4) – Denver is celebrating a major milestone; more than 70 new affordable housing units are opening in a former dormitory on the Loretto Heights campus. The Pancratia Hall Lofts building in southwest Denver is full of intricate designs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (credit: CBS) This week’s opening is only the first phase of the project. Some of the units are spoken for, and the Denver Housing Authority is now going through a very detailed qualification process for the remaining applicants. The renovated 1930s building offers newer technology like FOB key access, car charging stations and updated...
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Discusses Pay-As-You-Throw Fee To Reduce Waste, Increase Recycling

(CBS4) — Round two of discussions was underway at Denver City Council Tuesday to create a pay-as-you-throw fee in hopes of decreasing waste and increasing recycling in Denver. (credit: CBS) According to the city, Denver recycles 26% of its waste, while other cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco recycle over 75% of its waste. With the possibility of the pay-as-you-throw fee, the city would expand its residential waste services by providing weekly recycling and compost collection for all customers. The goal is to have residents recycle and compost more of what they throw away and reduce the amount of trash the city...
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
cpr.org

Denver metro high school students walk out of school to advocate for abortion rights

High school students across the metro area walked out of class Thursday in support of abortion rights. At Green Mountain High School in Lakewood, about 150 students marched nearly 3 miles along a busy street, calling for Justice Samuel Alito to step down after his leaked draft opinion that would repeal Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent that makes abortion access a constitutional right.
Westword

Students Across Denver Walk Out in Support of Abortion Rights

Carrying posters with abortion-rights messages and chanting for an end to the patriarchy and for Justice Samuel Alito to leave the U.S. Supreme Court, students from Green Mountain High School made their way down West Alameda Avenue. Across metro Denver, high school students walked out to support choice and protest...
