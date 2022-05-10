ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Parole of killer in Wisconsin puts pressure on Evers

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM2tK_0fZZwGdw00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The decision to parole a man who served less than 25 years of an 80-year sentence for stabbing his wife to death has angered her sisters and daughter and is becoming an issue in Wisconsin’s governor’s race.

Douglas Balsewicz, 54, is slated to be released from prison on May 17, just days before the 25th anniversary of the crime. He is being released despite the opposition of the family of the victim, Johanna Balsewicz. The parole was approved by an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is facing pressure from Republicans to take action.

“He killed someone and they’re not even giving him half of his sentence?” said the victim’s daughter, Nikkole Nelson, on Tuesday. She was 2-years-old and in the house when her mother was killed.

Balsewicz was convicted in 1997 of stabbing his 23-year-old wife to death in her West Allis home and was sentenced to 80 years in prison in a plea deal. He stabbed her more than 40 times.

Balsewicz was first eligible for parole in 2017 and was denied. The Wisconsin Parole Commission said in a statement that he came before the panel for a fifth review on April 14.

Balsewicz has not had any major conduct reports while in prison, satisfied all of his programming needs and earned a minimum security classification, the parole commission said.

“The Commission has determined that the amount of time served is sufficient so as not to diminish the seriousness of the offense,” it said in a statement.

The commission’s chairman, John Tate, reviewed the case and approved parole on April 27. The Fox Lake Correctional Center has 30 days from the scheduled date of his release, May 17, to set him free.

Balsewicz’s parole was first reported by WISN-TV last week.

The victim’s family started an online petition to reverse the decision, but Nelson said Tuesday that she has lost hope he’ll be kept behind bars.

“I’m at the point where it is what it is,” she said. “It’s very unfortunate.”

The commission said Tuesday that Balsewicz “will be carefully monitored by his assigned probation and parole agent” and ordered to have no contact with the victims or their family members.

Still, family members and Republican candidates for governor have appealed to Evers to intervene. But Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said the governor did not have the authority to review or reverse the decision. She referred all other questions to the commission.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Michels all criticized the parole on Tuesday after the issue drew attention on conservative news websites. Nicholson sent Evers a letter calling on him to remove Tate from his position. Cudaback did not respond to questions about whether Evers would remove Tate.

Evers appointed Tate, a former social worker and Racine alderman, as chair of the commission in 2019. Tate told Wisconsin Public Radio at the time that one of his goals was to increase the number of people paroled.

Comments / 5

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

U.S. Marshals seek man with ties to northern Illinois wanted for killing woman in Wisconsin

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in Wisconsin and has ties to northern Illinois. Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson, 41, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Brittany Booker, 30, in Racine, Wisconsin. The Racine Police […]
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
John Tate
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ap#Democratic#Republicans
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews are repairing multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All southbound lanes are closed as of 3:45 p.m, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Another...
PORTAGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Freedom Inc. calls for Dane Co. DA Ozanne to resign

MADISON, Wis. — Community group Freedom Inc. is calling for Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to resign after one of the group’s leaders was arrested while advocating for a woman who was sentenced last week following a fatal 2018 shooting in a city parking garage. Jessica Williams was arrested as she entered the Dane County Courthouse last Friday to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy