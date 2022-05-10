ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: LA Exploring Trade Options for Former Cy Young Winner

Inside The Dodgers
According to The Athletic's Peter Gammons, the Dodgers are open to trading veteran pitcher David Price.

Even though the Dodgers are off to a strong, but imperfect start this season, they're still looking to improve their roster. As always. On Monday, legendary baseball reporter Peter Gammons stated that the club might be looking to trade David Price.

Price last pitched on April 22nd against the Padres. He was then placed on the injured list due to COVID and has not been activated since. Which lends credence to Gammons' tweet that the Dodgers could possibly be pursuing trade partners for David Price.

The 36-year-old lefty arrived in Los Angeles in February 2020 as part of the trade that landed Mookie Betts. Price did not pitch in 2020 due to COVID concerns.

In 2021, Price played a hybrid role on the Dodgers pitching staff. He  started 11 games and made 28 relief appearances en route to a 4.03 ERA. The 2012 AL Cy Young winner struggled with his control. He posted his highest BB/9 (3.2) since 2009 and the lowest K/9 (7.1) of his 14-year MLB career.

Based on past history, it's likely that the Dodgers would want a reliever in exchange for David Price. Team president Andrew Friedman, along with general manager Brandon Gomes, are big fans of stockpiling relievers.

During one of the Dodgers final preseason games, Friedman admitted that the one thing that keeps him up at night is the bullpen.

Price is in the final year of the massive seven-year, $217M contract he originally signed with the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2016 season. He's owed $32M this year, with Boston paying half of that number.

Inside The Dodgers

