Spider-Laird, Night-Spider, Hunter-Spider, and more join the Spider-Verse before it ends

By Samantha Puc
 3 days ago

The Spider-Verse is set to expand its web this summer, though Marvel and returning writer Dan Slott warn that it won't be for long: End of the Spider-Verse is slated for later this year, and it will apparently end the multiversal Spider-family for good, according to Polygon .

In August, Slott will helm the start of a five-issue anthology limited series, Edge of Spider-Verse, which employs the same name as the 2014 anthology series which introduced beloved characters like Ghost-Spider and Spider-Man Noir. In the original limited series, creators introduced alternate-Earth variations of Spider-Man, and this new series will also introduce new Spider-characters, as well as "redefine" characters like Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen-Ghost Spider, and Spider-Man: India.

Marvel Comics has released a new variant cover for Edge of Spider-Verse #1 by artist Bengal, which will connect to variants for other issues. Additionally, the publisher has revealed a new interior page for writer Dan Slott and artist Martin Coccolo's Spider-Laird story of a new Scottish Spider-variant, along with a page from Dustin Weaver and D.J. Bryant's Spider-Man Noir story, and one from Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez's tale of Spider-Rex. Check out the new variant here, and a gallery of the new pages a bit further down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Cc1u_0fZZvPJ200

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 cover by Josemaria Casanovas (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Artist Mark Bagley will also work across the series, alongside a roster of as-of-yet unannounced artists.

New additions to the Spider-Verse canon include classic antagonists with new powers. Night-Spider is a new persona for world-class cat burglar Felicia Hardy, from a world where she got spider-powers instead of Peter. Her costume is designed by Kris Anka. Then there's Hunter-Spider, aka Sergei Kravenoff, created by Mark Bagley. Slott tells Polygon that he inherits his spider powers in a very unusual way.

It's probably best not to get too attached to these new spider characters, however.

"Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion," Slott tells Polygon. "Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!"

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trNrM_0fZZvPJ200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dLAC_0fZZvPJ200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBw6Y_0fZZvPJ200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It seems unlikely that Marvel will totally do away with one of its most successful multiversal properties, especially considering the Spider-Verse web has been in danger before and been rescued by intrepid characters like Miles Morales.

Slott's enthusiasm is still contagious, and being introduced to yet more Spider-heroes is exciting – especially with the two-part Across the Spider-Verse film production at Sony, and the MCU beginning to pay with multiverses in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The possibilities are truly limitless, even if 'the end' is coming.

Image 1 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoetr_0fZZvPJ200

Hunter-Spider character design by Mark Bagley (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 2 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKwez_0fZZvPJ200

Night-Spider costume design by Kris Anka (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwgpa_0fZZvPJ200

Edge of Spider-Verse #3 variant cover by Kris Anka (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 4 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8rGg_0fZZvPJ200

Spider-Laird character design by Martin Coccolo (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 5 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDA0k_0fZZvPJ200

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 cover by Josemaria Casanovas (Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 6 of 10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 7 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzp1r_0fZZvPJ200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 8 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGPm2_0fZZvPJ200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 9 of 10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 10 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHZyQ_0fZZvPJ200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 will hit shelves August 3, with the rest of the limited series following on a bi-weekly schedule.

Will these new characters measure up to the weirdest versions of Spider-Man from across the Marvel Comics Spider-Verse ?

