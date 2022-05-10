ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night-Spider, Hunter-Spider, and more join the Spider-Verse before it ends

By Samantha Puc
 3 days ago
The Spider-Verse is set to expand its web this summer, though Marvel and returning writer Dan Slott warn that it won't be for long: End of the Spider-Verse is slated for later this year, and it will apparently end the multiversal Spider-family for good, according to Polygon. In August,...

