Virginia Beach, VA

Sailor dies after helicopter landing accident in Virginia, Navy says

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sailor died on Monday following a helicopter landing accident at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a statement from the Navy. The sailor, who was a part of a Naval special warfare unit, sustained injuries...

1 person killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri

POLO, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating three apparently related arson fires near a small northwest Missouri town. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office says 96-year-old Lorene Fickess died in a fire at her home Tuesday near Polo. The sheriff’s office says Fickess’ death is being investigated as a homicide. The first fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at a home in rural Polo. In the two hours after the first fire, firefighters and deputies responded to two more fires along the same road. No injuries were reported from those fires. The sheriff said witnesses spotted a dark, four-door, passenger car, possibly a black Dodge Caliber, near the scene of all three fires.
POLO, MO
Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a former respiratory therapist who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient 20 years ago. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in northeastern Kansas arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Hall on Thursday evening, under the name Jennifer Semaboye, of Overland Park, Kansas. She was charged this month in the 2002 death of Fern Franco — one of nine people who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002. Authorities say Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the hospital when the patients all died from cardiac collapse. Matthew O’Connor, who has represented Hall in the past, said no evidence exists to connect Hall to the deaths. Hall has previously denied any involvement.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Man fatally shot, 3 others _ including baby _ hurt in ambush

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death and three others were injured — including an infant — in a brazen daytime ambush on a north St. Louis street. Television station KMOV reports that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. Police found a sport utility vehicle riddled with bullets and the victims inside. Investigators say the victims’ vehicle had been blocked in by a vehicle in front of it and another behind it. Police say gunmen jumped from the rear vehicle and opened fire on the victims before speeding off. A man inside the SUV died, and an injured woman, 14-year-old girl and a 6-month-old baby were all taken to hospitals. Police say the infant was grazed by a bullet. No arrests have been reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Family questions cause of man’s death in Missouri jail

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri family is seeking answers after a 21-year-old man died in a jail over the weekend. Benjamin Chase, of Excelsior Springs, was taken into custody on Saturday on a warrant alleging weapons violations. The Kansas City Star reports that Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said officers used a stun gun on Chase during a foot chase before his arrest but Chase declined medical attention. Chase was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon. Police say he was alone in the cell and there was no signs of foul play.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Man pleads in random shooting at drivers near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old man who authorities say randomly shot at drivers stopped on a bridge between Missouri and Kansas has pleaded no contest in the case. Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, entered the plea Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said Westrem fired at least 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kansas, and Platte County, Missouri, in May 2020. He was stopped when a soldier from Fort Leavenworth, Master Sgt. David Royer, hit Westrem with his vehicle. One person was injured and gunshots hit several vehicles. Authorities have not released a possible motive for Westrem’s actions.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery. Kyler Carson, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts, according to court records, and he...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors prescribed the two drugs to patients with COVID-19, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use. The provision was tucked into a larger bill involving professional licensing. Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said he added the amendment because some doctors are worried they could lose their medical licenses for prescribing the drugs.
MISSOURI STATE
Man hurt in motorcycle crash on Route Y in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Bland, Missouri man was hurt Thursday night after he hit a deer with a motorcycle. The crash happened on eastbound Route Y near Rock Bottom Road around 11:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Scot A. Abernathy, 48, was taken to Phelps Medical Center in Rolla with serious injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Seal
Pilots at United will vote on contract after tentative deal

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines and its pilots’ union say they have a tentative agreement on a new contract. Neither side released details of the deal on Friday. But the heads of United and the Air Line Pilots Association are both calling it an industry-leading contract. The deal is notable because it happens while tension between labor and management is rising in the airline industry. Pilots at American, Southwest and Alaska have been especially critical of their companies as they negotiate new contracts. Pilots have leverage because they are in short supply across the industry, especially at smaller, regional airlines.
ECONOMY
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Television station WDAF reports that 19-year-old Thomas Weyer is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle, of Wichita. Investigators say Hickle had left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene. Court documents say an anonymous tip led police to Weyer, who initially denied involvement, but later admitted hitting Hickle after being told police had learned his vehicle was at the scene of the fatality at the time of the hit-and-run crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Court of Appeals holds up conviction in fatal crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District affirmed the conviction of a Jefferson City man in a fatal crash after he appealed the conviction on multiple grounds. Damien Bryan was sentenced to 25 years after he was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Federal judge tosses most misconduct cases against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the claims of seven women who alleged the University of Nebraska-Lincoln didn’t adequately respond to their complaints of being sexually assaulted or harassed. Four of those women said they were victims of Cornhuskers athletes. The judge allowed two other women who are plaintiffs to proceed with a portion of the case. Two football players were criminally charged and expelled in April 2020. The lawsuit filed in July 2020 alleged violations of a federal civil rights law. It said university training for students on sexual misconduct policies, and investigation and reporting procedures, are inadequate. U.S. District Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. found the university did make mistakes but was not “deliberately indifferent” in its response.
NEBRASKA STATE
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills has gone through a restoration project since it last hosted the PGA Championship in 2007. That includes bringing back a creek that goes through the 10th and 17th fairways. Mostly it’s about the edges of the green that slope away from the putting surfaces. The two par 5s are both over 600 yards. And the 18th hole remains difficult. Of the seven major champions at Southern Hills, Tiger Woods is the only one to make par on the 72nd hole.
TULSA, OK
Iberia man found guilty and sentenced for 2020 Cole County chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Iberia man was found guilty and sentenced after a 2020 vehicle chase in Cole County. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says Cody Umfleet was found guilty of resisting arrest and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. He was sentenced to two years in a Department of Corrections facility.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Missouri lawmakers pass voter photo ID requirement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. The GOP-led House voted 97-47 Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The bill would require voters to show government-issued photo identification to cast ballots. Voters who don’t bring valid IDs could cast provisional ballots. The bill would also allow two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting. Voters could cast ballots up to two weeks prior to the date of an election. Currently, voters need to cite an excuse for why they won’t be able to vote in-person on Election Day.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri lawmakers adopt US House districts with GOP edge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections. The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session. The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law. After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session session — cutting off work on all other bills. Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.
MISSOURI STATE
Man convicted 19 years after woman’s rape near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man for a rape that was committed 19 years ago near Topeka. District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that Pernell Adam Mack Jr. was convicted Wednesday for a woman’s rape at a home south of Topeka on April 16, 2003. Kagay said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in February 2020 that DNA tied Mack to the case. Prosecutors said Mack and another person raped and pistol-whipped the victim after robbing her. No one else has been arrested.
TOPEKA, KS
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’22: Facts & Figures on the 2nd major

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The PGA Championship returns to Southern Hills for the fifth time. No other course has hosted this major as many times. The defending champion is Phil Mickelson. The question is whether he will play. The defending champion at Southern Hills is Tiger Woods. He won the PGA the last time at Southern Hills in 2007. The course has gone under a restoration project. It has an impressive roll call of major champions. The last five winners are in the World Golf Hall of Fame. But it has lacked drama. All the major champions have led since the second round.
GOLF

