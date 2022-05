The road to the Super Bowl is never an easy one and for at least three teams making it that far will surely be an accomplishment. The winning percentages for the opponents of the top three teams with the toughest schedules are about 54%. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals were both in the Super Bowl last season but making it back there is nearly impossible. There hasn’t been a repeat Super Bowl champion in years.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO