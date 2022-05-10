ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, IL

Summer Camp 3-Day Thursdays

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Camp Music Festival 2022 is May 27th through 29th at Three Sisters Park, in...

Tailgate `N Tallboys Ticket Thursdays

Enter the 97.3 Country Club Code Word of the Day, “MUSIC“, to register for your chance to win a pair of 3-day General Admission Flex Passes to Tailgate `N Tallboys, in Bloomington. You could see Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, and more, on June 16 – 18, at the Interstate Center.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Craig Morgan Set for his God, Family, Country Tour 2022 Launching This Fall

Craig Morgan is hitting the road this fall on the God. Family. Country tour 2022. Country music fans have known and loved Craig for years…but now a whole new audience might be heading to see Morgan on tour with the success he’s had – and the fans he’s developed with his appearance on the show Beyond The Edge.
MUSIC
Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables owners uncertain if bar will open again

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since the Monday fire, the owners of a longtime lake bar in McLean County are speaking out. Amy Tague, co-owner of Green Gables Bar and Grill, said the insurance adjusters have deemed the building a total loss after all they could salvage was burn siding and some tumblers.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Starting a new tradition for the Spoon River Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local artisans got the chance to show their work at the Spoon River Spring Forward Drive Sunday. Organizers said it’s taking an old tradition to the next level. “We’ve taken the fall scenic drive, which happens every first two weekends in October, and...
LONDON MILLS, IL
Normal West to host community watch party for Leah Marlene

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Leah Marlene sang her way to top five on American Idol. Now, Normal west is hosting a community watch party for Marlene on Sunday. There will be a pre-party on Normal West’s front lawn with food trucks, games, face painting and more. The...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New restaurant bringing Mexican flavor to East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new restaurant is hoping to bring authentic Mexican tang to East Peoria. Tacos El Gallo opened its doors to the public last Thursday on Cinco de Mayo, May 5. The restaurant located at 234 W. Camp street specializes in Mexican-style tacos, burritos, and...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GoFundMe created for Green Gables Bar

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A member of the McLean County Community has created a fundraising effort for a longtime bar following a devastating fire Monday. The Green Gables Bar and Grill was totaled Monday afternoon after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames. According...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
The Most Amazing Truck Stop?

Hi this is Leslie Harris and I want to tell you about the most amazing truck stop in the world, and it’s right here in Illinois. Wally’s, in Pontiac Illinois, it was created by a couple of guys who were bored on a road trip and wanted something to break it up.
PONTIAC, IL
Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
Manual Highschool basketball documentary is in the works

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An ex-manual high school basketball player planned to make sure Peoria’s basketball legacy was never forgotten. Creston Coleman played on Manual’s 1997 state championship team, which was the school’s fourth in a row. He said he was producing a documentary film about Manual’s basketball history and would begin filming May 21st.
PEORIA, IL
Saturday Night @: Mike’s Tavern

Connor was doing bartending duty and here he is serving me up an ice-cold can of beer. Saturday night has officially begun everyone! Cheers!. He also brought me a menu and while it’s a limited menu for now, the items look intriguing and sound delicious. There’s several styles of burgers including a Rocky Mountain Jalapeño High burger that’s topped with jalapeño cream cheese.
PEORIA, IL
Could it be another year without food carts in downtown Peoria?

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - “Grill Em’ All” food truck started serving up unique foods in 2021 as a food cart and although they were the new kids on wheels, they already upgraded from cart to truck. “I’ve always thought food trucks were kind of cool,”...
PEORIA, IL
City of Bloomington introduces new restaurant Egg Republic

BLOOMINGTON – A new restaurant is coming to the City of Bloomington. Egg Republic will be moving into the vacant property on Chancellor Drive that once occupied Café Italia Ristorante. The new egg themed restaurant will be owned and operated by Jack Pinjolli, who has 12 years of experience in restaurant business operations and currently operates Jack’s Café in LeRoy.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL

