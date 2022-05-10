ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Two campaign finance fines levied as complaints roll in

By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has issued two fines for violations of campaign finance reporting laws in the run-up to the May 17 primary. It has also received numerous other complaints but says most don’t fall under its jurisdiction. Chad Houck, chief deputy...

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho state GOP sues county GOP, claiming its ‘illegal conduct’ will harm Republicans

The Idaho Republican Party and its chairman, Tom Luna, have filed suit against one of its county central committees, alleging the committee’s “illegal conduct” in favoring one candidate over another will cause irreparable harm. The state party and Luna have asked the Fourth District Court in Ada County to temporarily stop the Bonneville County Republican […] The post Idaho state GOP sues county GOP, claiming its ‘illegal conduct’ will harm Republicans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Rep. Giddings files lawsuit over poll watchers

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings has filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State and various county clerks, alleging they were causing "irreparable electoral damage" by preventing poll watchers from overseeing the processing of absentee and early-voting ballots for the May primary being processed. Giddings, a Republican...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Idaho Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Idaho desperately needs help from its independent voters on May 17

Article 1, section 19 of the Idaho Constitution boldly proclaims: “No power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere with or prevent the free and lawful exercise of the right of suffrage.” The right to vote is one of the most important tools we citizens have to shape the future of our State for ourselves and our children. All parents want a better life for their kids, but it won’t happen if we sit on our hands on election day.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Aiming for attorney general

Former Congressman Raúl Labrador announced his candidacy for attorney general in November. He first stepped into the world of politics in 2006 when he won the Republican nomination for Idaho House Seat B and secured his position in the Idaho House of Representatives in the general election that year.
IDAHO STATE
Janice Mcgeachin
Glenn Beck
Ed Humphreys
KPVI Newschannel 6

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The democratic primary, my attorney general, and (still) the Legislature

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: the democratic primary, my attorney general, and – still – the Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon robocaller ordered to pay $8,000 to Washington victims

(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced he has shut down Corvallis, Oregon-based Global Grid’s robocalling operation and is requiring the company to pay money back to several hundred Washington residents. As a result of a lawsuit filed by Ferguson’s office against...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly, Idaho Schools Consider New Transgender Policy

This is considered so controversial that it was addressed in a staff meeting I attended Tuesday. On Wednesday, a member of my audience mailed me a link to the proposed policy. I read it verbatim on air. Within minutes I had a message from a candidate for State Superintendent of Instruction. He’s very concerned. This morning, another fellow wrote to me and said that what I read from the Rise Charter School will be considered district-wide by Kimberly schools.
KIMBERLY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Number of identified Native American boarding schools in Nebraska grows to 9

A much anticipated study released Wednesday has greatly expanded the previously understood scope of Native American boarding schools that for over a century stripped Indigenous children of their language and culture in the name of assimilation. The first installment of a massive report by the U.S. Interior Department has identified...
EDUCATION
MIX 106

11 Super Interesting Idaho Facts!

Idaho culture is a lot quirkier and more interesting than most Americans realize. Read on for 11 of Idaho's most surprising facts!. 1 || Our swear-jar runneth over. According to Thrillist, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in America. 2 || We're a matchmaker's dream. States 101 reports...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County poised to award $101M in federal stimulus funds

(The Center Square) – Spokane County has taken a patient approach to dispensation of $101 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to ensure all expenditures are in full compliance with federal rules. That ground work will soon pay off because the county is poised to begin advertising for a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grand jury criticizes Pardon and Parole Board, governor over commutations

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County grand jury released a scathing report on Thursday criticizing the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, governor and Legislature. The report cites multiple problems with how the Pardon and Parole Board has handled commutation dockets and other issues. The grand jury pointed to the...
POLITICS
boisestatepublicradio.org

A voters' guide for Idaho's upcoming Primary Election

With Idaho's primary only five days away, it sure would be nice if there was a place where you could find out where to vote, if you’re registered to vote, who your candidates are and maybe a bio of each person running for office. It turns out there is...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

$18 minimum wage campaign collects 1 million signatures for California initiative

Yes on the California Living Wage Act, the campaign behind an initiative to increase the state’s minimum wage to $18, announced Thursday they had collected over 1 million signatures. The initiative would enact a law to increase the minimum wage at different intervals depending on whether an employer has 26 or more workers or 25 or fewer workers. For employers with 26 or more workers, the minimum wage would reach $18 on Jan. 1, 2025. For employers with 25 or fewer workers, the minimum wage would reach $18 on Jan. 1, 2026. After reaching $18 an hour, the minimum wage would be tied to the CPI-W. Currently, the state’s minimum wage is $15 for large employers and $14 for smaller employers.
POLITICS

