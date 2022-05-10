ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont of Cypress honored with a Business Environmental Award

Cover picture for the articleWestmont of Cypress senior living community was recently honored with a Business Environmental Award at the City of Cypress council meeting. According to Douglas Dancs, Cypress Public Works Director, every year businesses who are making a difference are recognized in honor of Earth Day. “We acknowledge local companies, business or multi-family,...

