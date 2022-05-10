ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott x Nike Footwear Set To Release This Month

Cover picture for the articleVilified by both media outlets and fans alike following the tragedies at Astroworld, Travis Scott was quickly renounced by the names previously in his corner. Nike, however, had little to say, only indefinitely delaying the release of La Flame’s upcoming collaborations, such as the Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1....

sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 Releases In Europe On May 6th

A relic of the 1990s, the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95 is finally set to begin its retro run in May after being teased since the tail-end of 2021. Expected to return in original “Black/White/Metallic Silver” form, the pair most often associated with Jason Kidd recently drew attention from the masses due to an unreleased shoe worn by Aubrey “Drake” Graham. While no party involved has confirmed whether or not the Canadian superstar will be using the Air Zoom Flight ’95‘s bulbous, futuristic sole unit for his next NOCTA release, the choice would fall in line with what went into the Hot Step Air Terra‘s design: ’90s basketball footwear cues and all-day comfort. Supreme has also joined in on the 27-year-old sneaker’s retro run, offering the Zoom Air-assisted shoe in a wild blue paisley makeover. The upcoming release’s mostly-two-tone colorway harkens back to the past, while still feeling fresh in 2022, which is no small feat. And though the shoe is no longer the latest and greatest in performance-basketball, it’s still in a league of its own in terms of pushing the boundaries.
APPAREL
Page Six

Kanye West goes to Tokyo with Chaney Jones, misses son Psalm’s birthday party

Kanye West and his Kardashian look-alike girlfriend jetted off to Japan while the real Kim Kardashian threw a birthday party for the exes’ son. Chaney Jones posted a photo to her Instagram Story Thursday of herself cuddling up to West as they stood together and overlooked the tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo. The “Heartless” rapper, 44, dressed in an oversize black-and-white plaid button-down shirt, while the model, 24, went with an all-leather look featuring a jacket with a large white design on the back. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted West and Jones out and about exploring the city, including the streets of Shibuya. Jones’ Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Is Releasing In Full Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand’s ability to keep its loyal fans on the edges of their seats never ceases to amaze. With the Air Jordan 4 continuing its reign as one of the most coveted Air Jordans in the lineage, the brand has done plenty to whet the appetites of its followers without actually giving them what they want. It’s fair to say that the Military Blue 4s are now at the top of the list of requested Retro releases, but Jordan Brand’s keeping the crowd at bay with the “Military Black”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green"

Before unexpectedly passing in November 2021, Virgil Abloh had several footwear designs with. and Off-White™ left in the cannon. And now that the late designer’s wife and his team have agreed to continue giving his offerings more drops to the public, you can expect his remaining collaborations to trickle out this Summer. One of those installments is the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has just surfaced by way of detailed on-foot imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Boasts Big Mesh In Orange

A new batch of Air Max Plus sneaker releases is upon us, bringing with it a new breathable mesh upper with a padded texture. Already seen in a white/black mix, this latest iteration of the 1998 runner is back in a bold and bright orange that touches on one of the original colorways of this Sean McDowell classic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL

