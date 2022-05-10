ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cost of fighting New Mexico wildfires reaches $65M so far

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icXdO_0fZZp3Qn00
Spring Wildfires Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) (Uncredited)

Many homes near America’s largest wildfire survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames, but New Mexico’s governor said Tuesday the risk of more destruction is high and that the long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze will soar.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing that she has not received any reports in recent days of widespread damage to homes amid the latest round of fierce winds that fanned the blaze and created challenges for firefighting crews.

Crews have been trying to direct flames around homes in numerous small villages on the northern and southern ends of the fire — bulldozing firebreaks, putting up sprinklers, clearing trees and raking pine needles. A force of nearly 1,800 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the blaze, including specially trained teams.

The cost of fighting the blaze and another smaller fire burning near Los Alamos National Laboratory has topped $65 million.

The cost is expected to grow with wind predicted through Wednesday, and Lujan Grisham said the cost to reconstruct homes, prevent post-fire flooding and restore the forest charred by the larger fire after it is out will likely reach billions of dollars.

“When you think about rebuilding communities, it is not an overnight process,” Lujan Grisham said. “So we should be thinking in terms of significant resources and those resources in my view should largely be borne by the federal government given the situation.”

The nearly 320-square-mile (830-square-kilometer) wildfire has burned about 300 structures, including homes, since it started last month. Some areas remain under evacuation orders, but authorities on Monday started letting some residents on the fire's eastern flank return home.

A federal disaster already has been declared due to the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire set in early April that escaped containment. The flames merged with a separate fire a couple of weeks later, and as of Tuesday the jagged perimeter stretched more than 356 miles (573 kilometers).

The governor said anyone who didn't believe the federal government should accept significant liability would be in for a fight.

“It’s negligent to consider a prescribed burn in the windy season in a state that is under an extreme drought warning,” she said.

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation and others have called for an investigation. While forest officials have yet to release planning documents related to the prescribed fire, they have said forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the project.

Meanwhile, the smaller blaze burning in the Jemez Mountains prompted officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear research is conducted, and the nearby town of Los Alamos to prepare for evacuations as a precaution.

Nearly 900 people were fighting that fire, with its price tag nearing $16 million on Tuesday.

Towering columns of smoke from both fires could be seen from miles away as the winds picked up Tuesday afternoon.

Wind and low humidity levels continue to be big wildfire threats around the West as the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for extreme fire danger in much of New Mexico and parts of Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Forecasters said New Mexico is outpacing most other recent years for the number of red flag days in April and so far this month.

Crews also were battling smaller fires elsewhere in New Mexico and Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. — (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
STATELINE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
WSOC Charlotte

Arguments set on whether pandemic asylum restriction can end

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal judge hears arguments Friday on whether the Biden administration can lift pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants requesting asylum later this month. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.8 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority, which has denied migrants...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#National Weather Service#Northern New Mexico
WSOC Charlotte

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they're putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers' annual spring bloom.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WSOC Charlotte

Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WSOC Charlotte

Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency. Tuesday's primaries for the 5th and...
PORTLAND, OR
WSOC Charlotte

No more murder charge for women in Louisiana abortion bill

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The sponsor of a bill that would have subjected Louisiana women to murder charges for having abortions abruptly pulled the proposal from debate Thursday night after House members voted 65-26 to totally revamp the legislation, eliminating the criminal penalties. The controversial bill would...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Climate change a major factor in fatal South Africa floods

MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — The fatal floods that wreaked havoc in South Africa in mid-April this year have been attributed to human-caused climate change, a rapid analysis published Friday by a team of leading international scientists said. The study by the World Weather Attribution group analyzed both...
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

US Army soldier killed by bear in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A soldier with the U.S. Army has died after a bear attack during a training exercise. In a news release, officers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that the soldier had been with a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill. The soldier has not...
WSOC Charlotte

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month

MOSCOW — (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner had her pre-trial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said. Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner's case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months.
BASKETBALL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy