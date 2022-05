There are so many important skills when it comes to being in the kitchen; some may be rigid and complicated in method, some not at all. As long as the job gets done effectively and safely—that’s what is most important. As for fruit cutting skills, these can seem a little tricky, which is why I’m going to show you two: how to cut a mango and how to cut, open and dissect a pomegranate. The result is some very pretty fruit and more of it, to eat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO