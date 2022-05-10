ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Get Aquatic Therapy in North Jersey

By Taylor Duncan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as a way to reduce stress and promote relaxation, aquatic therapy also strengthens muscles, improves flexibility, and increases range of motion. This type of physical therapy takes place in an aquatic environment — usually a pool. This practice is known as water therapy, aquatic rehabilitation, aqua therapy, pool therapy, therapeutic...

A Guide to Family-Owned Pharmacies in North Jersey

Before major chain stores, people used to fill their prescriptions at drug stores and small pharmacies, many of which were family-owned. These shops had soda counters, were decorated like apothecaries, and were neighborhood staples. There are still many places that have withheld the test of time in Northern New Jersey, with mom-and-pop pharmacies still offering personalized care in unique spaces. Check out our list below of family-owned pharmacies in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond below.
HOBOKEN, NJ
This Dermatologist is So Good, We Travel from Hoboken to Edison for Her

We might live in the Hoboken and Jersey City area, but the hunt for an amazing dermatologist in the North Jersey area is REAL. But as luck would have it, our team found a dermatologist that’s so good, we’re willing to travel from Hudson to Middlesex County — to the town of Edison, NJ. The Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey, founded by Dr. Adriana Lombardi is a go-to for several members of our team for cosmetic and general dermatology. Located 10 Parsonage Road in Edison, this practice offers cosmetic, surgical, and general dermatology — and is truly worth the hike.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
Travel Maven

The Diners that Define New Jersey

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although NJ didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With over 600 scattered across the state, New Jersey contains more diners than any other place in the country.
SUMMIT, NJ
Hudson Sport & Spine is Offering Free 30-Minute Massages + Imaging to HG Readers

No one is a stranger to pain — so when you need professional help with physical therapy, pain management, or chiropractic care, Hoboken is home to a great solution: Hudson Sport & Spine. Located at 70 Hudson Street, Suite 2B in Hoboken, this medical practice specializes in non-surgical treatment of spine and joint pain, treating each patient with customized care because they know that pain affects each of us differently. These treatments include massages, and you know we love a good massage. Keep reading to learn more about the practice and the exclusive massage therapy offering for Hoboken Girl readers.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Wattle Café Opens in Jersey City at 351 Marin

New café alert — Jersey City’s latest shop just opened its doors. Wattle Café, an Australian-inspired wellness food brand, opened up on May 3rd at 351 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City, making this the brand’s third location. The shop is known for taking American classics and adding a healthy spin to them, serving meals made only from whole ingredients. Read on for what we know about the opening of Wattle Café in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
73 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | May 12-15

The sunny days of May mean warmer weather is approaching, and the Hudson County area is packed with happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with farmers’ markets, #HudsonGives, a karaoke competition, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, May 12th – May 15th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey gas stations are lowering their prices — but there’s a catch

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey will help ease residents’ pain at the pump. Members of the Fuel Your Way NJ coalition will hold a press conference Friday to make the official announcement. The stations will all offer discounted prices, but there’s a catch — the deals only last […]
TRAFFIC
New Jersey 101.5

$27 beer at Newark, NJ, Airport? Not anymore

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is warning vendors not to jack up prices. After a New York man tweeted about paying more than $27 for a beer at LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority announced an audit of pricing policies. The cost included a 10% "COVID-19 Recovery Charge."
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More Crumbl Cookies are coming to New Jersey

A very popular and rapidly expanding cookie chain is adding more stores to New Jersey. Crumbl Cookies didn’t even exist a few years ago but now they’re in 32 states, including New Jersey. The chain already has locations in Ocean, Clark, Englewood, Morristown, and opening this month in...
HOLMDEL, NJ
paramuspost.com

New Jersey Premier All in One Dental Office

Dr. Wesam Shafee is the Founder of Smile Care Dental Group. After opening his own practice, he noticed there was a need for a one stop shop for dental needs. He made it his mission to create a one-of-a-kind dental center, where all dentals’ needs can be met under one roof by a team of experts in their respective fields. This dream turned to a reality, November of this past year with the opening of Smile Care Dental Group, in Paramus, New Jersey. Their area of services covers family dentistry, orthodontics, pediatrics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, implant procedures and cosmetic treatments. The many specialties of oral wellness make Smile Care Dental Group an all-in-one dental practice that can easily fit the busy schedule of every member of your family.
PARAMUS, NJ
Where to Get Gluten-Free Sandwiches in Hoboken + Jersey City

Written by Kayla Cappiello, a local gluten-free and allergy-friendly blogger with a cookbook coming in spring 2023. There is something so satisfying about a sandwich. Some may argue that the star of a sandwich is the bread — but being gluten-free shouldn’t mean having to sacrifice the wonderful sandwich experience. The hunt for a solid gluten-free sandwich is an everlasting journey… and finding a delicious gluten-free sandwich is even harder. Luckily, we’ve rounded ups a list of restaurants in Hoboken and Jersey City that blow the gluten-free sandwich game out of the water. Read on to see where to find the best gluten-free sandwiches in Hoboken and Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Who’s Up and Who’s Down: The Aftermath of May 10th

The only Democrat on the Mendham Township Committee was elected chair Monday of the Morris County Democratic Committee by acclimation. The Mayor of Newark won reelection to a third term by an overwhelming margin: 13,758 votes to his opponent’s 2,833 (83-17%). Now, Baraka must turn his attention to the West and South wards, where his allies face a pair of June 14th runoff elections. In the South, Pat Council has a sizeable upper-hand on rival Terrance Bankston (1,811 to 704) and narrowly missed the mark to avoid a runoff with an amassed 46% of the South Ward vote. In the West, the mayor must contend with what appears to be a closer election, as his candidate, Dupre Kelly (38% of the vote) faces Chigozie Onyema (29%) in the runoff. The mayor must also turn his attention to another problem: voter apathy. Turnout in Essex County elections was 12% and Newark unofficially registered south of that, infuriating Baraka, who blamed the Essex County Board of Elections for switching polling places in the 11th hour. But the progressive mayor with a real record of confronting some of Newark’s toughest challenges, still has the challenge – especially if he intends to run for governor – of motivating a moribund electorate.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

2 men — one a former Harrison cop, another a former Kearny resident — admit to bilking customers after Super Storm Sandy: OCPO

Two former area residents, including one who is a retired Harrison police officer who spent time on the rubble at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America, face several years behind bars after pleading guilty to Hurricane Sandy-related fraud charges this week, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
KEARNY, NJ

