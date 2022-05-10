ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Responders battle fire at county’s Parish plant

By Matt DeGrood
Fort Bend Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators are working to determine what might have caused a hydrogen fire at one of the Houston region’s biggest power plants in Fort Bend County that drew agencies from across the area to fight the blaze. The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, Hazmat Response Unit and...

WITH THE ODDS AGAINST THEM FIREFIGHTERS STOP A FIRE BEFORE IT SPREADS

Just after 10:30 pm, Wednesday North Montgomery County firefighters along with Caney Creek firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 100 block of Kellyn Oaks off SH 105 East. Kellyn Oaks is a gated Community. As fire units pulled up they found that their “Knock Box” key would not open the gate. A Knock Box is used in many commercial multi-residential areas including apartments, businesses, and subdivisions. Once it is activated it opens the gates which then remain open. At a point of ready to cut the drive chain on the gate a resident using a key fob let them in. However, the gate closed behind them. The next unit in was a Montgomery County Deputy. Again the Knock Box would not work so he had to call dispatch for a gate code. As he punched the code into the keyboard he was shocked by the unit. Finally using an ink pen for the buttons the age opened. Firefighters immediately pulled a hose on the one-story home with flames coming out the front windows. Knowing they would need additional water the engine went 300-feet down the road to hook up to a fire hydrant. What they found then was a fire hydrant that did not work. An immediate call went to East Montgomery County Fire Department and Caney Creek Fire to respond with a tanker. When firefighters got inside the home the smoke was down to the floor. However, they were able to quickly clear the smoke and attack the fire which had already consumed a front bedroom. They were able to stop the fire spread there and in doing so using only one-quarter of a tank of water. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause. There were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Union Pacific replacing century-old landmark rail bridge in Liberty

One of Liberty’s most-visible and most-beloved landmarks will soon be gone. While change is inevitable and improvements were needed to modernize the structure and resolve structural deficiencies, many Liberty County residents will be sad to see it go. After months of preparations for the installation of a new steel...
LIBERTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County, Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Rowdy Hayden – Vehicle Paper Plate Enforcement Initiative

On Wednesday, patrol deputies from Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office focused on the unauthorized use of temporary license plates (paper plates). Thousands and thousands of paper plates are on the road today, causing many issues for law enforcement, including being able to properly identify suspect vehicles after a crime has been committed, not to mention the number of funds being lost to the state that go towards maintaining the state’s transportation system.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
I-45 WOODLANDS CLOSED AFTER MOTORCYCLE OFFICER CRASHES

225PM-I-45 NORTH OF RAYFORD IS DOWN TO TWO LANES. THIS WAS AFTER A HARRIS COUNTY MOTORCYCLE OFFICER CRASHED. THIS WAS AN OFFICER WHO WAS ESCORTING AN OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION FROM A CRASH AT SH 249 AND NORTHPOINTE. DETAILS SHORTLY.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Burn Notification Wednesday, May 11, 2022

U.S. Forest Service – Sam Houston National Forest. LOCATION: Several locations on the northwest portion of the Sam Houston National Forest. Near FS 208, FS 209 and Taliaferro Road. COMPARTMENT #: West Side BLP’s. (5 prairies) SIZE: 107 Acres.
MONTGOMERY, TX
HECK WITH HARRIS COUNTY PROSECUTING A CASE -FEDS ARE GOING TO DO IT

A 23-year-old Pasadena man has been charged with firearm and drug trafficking offenses for his role in the shooting of a Houston Police Department (HPD) officer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Jimmy Caston Bryan is currently in state custody and will be transferred to make his initial appearance before a...
HOUSTON, TX
MCTXSheriff Makes Arrest in Death Investigation of Two Woodlands Students

On May 5, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Stanwick Place, The Woodlands, in reference to a double death investigation. When Deputies arrived they identified the two deceased ind…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-makes-arrest-in-death-investigation-of-two-woodlands-students/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE

