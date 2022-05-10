ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michelle Williams expecting third child: ‘It’s totally joyous’

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsTVl_0fZZnYxt00
Michelle Williams Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. the Oscaor-nominated actress confirmed to Variety on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that she is expecting her third child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Baby No. 3 is on the way for Michelle Williams, the actress confirmed to Variety on Tuesday.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams, 41, told the entertainment news outlet, adding, “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

This will be Williams’ second child with husband Thomas Kail, 44, after the couple welcomed son Hart in 2020. The Oscar-nominated actress is also mom to 16-year-old Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008, People magazine reported.

Kail, best known for directing “Hamilton,” worked with Williams on “Fosse/Verdon,” Variety reported.

“There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act,” Williams told the outlet.

The “Venom” and “Oz the Great and Powerful” actress also said she plans to take a break from acting during her pregnancy.

“I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired,” she told People.

Michelle Williams Michelle Williams attends the Cinema Vanguard Awards ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Closer Weekly

Michelle Williams Is a Proud Mom! Meet Her Kids With Thomas Kail and Heath Ledger Amid Baby No. 3

Actress Michelle Williams is pregnant with baby No. 3, and she’s already a proud mom to two amazing kids. The Manchester By the Sea star shares son Hart with her husband, Thomas Kail, whom she married in March 2020 months before she gave birth to their first child together in June 2020. Michelle is also a mom to her teenage daughter, Matilda, from her prior relationship with late actor Heath Ledger.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Heath Ledger
Person
Thomas Kail
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oz The Great And Powerful#Awards Ceremony#People Magazine#Ap
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy