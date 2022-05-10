WATCH NOW: 2022 MRAC girls golf awards ceremony

Luke Tupy of New Prague, Mn. and Ethan Lanthier of Northfield, Mn. members of the St. Cloud State University Huskies have been named to the All-NSIC Baseball First team. Tupy was also named the Freshman of the Year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The left-handed medical redshirt freshman is 6-0 as a starting pitcher with a 1.43 Earned Run Average (ERA) in 8 starts.

