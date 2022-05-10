WATCH NOW: 2022 MRAC girls golf awards ceremony

MADISON
The Janesville Parker boys golf team finished third in a Big Eight Conference quadrangular at Yahara Hills Golf Course on Thursday.
The Vikings, led by Grady Skoglund’s 78, shot a four-player, 18-hole team total of 345 to finish 48 strokes behind winner Madison Memorial at 297.
Sun Prairie shot 324. Madison East finished fourth...
The Gilbert boys golf team took the first step toward a repeat state championship by winning the Class 3A sectional meet in Huxley Wednesday. The Tigers shot a 292 over 18 holes at the Ballard Golf and Country Club. They dominated the field, beating a quality Adel-Desoto-Minburn team by 15 strokes for the team championship. The victory advanced Gilbert to the 3A district meet in Decorah Monday.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Green Bay Women’s golf team had a historic season in program history and it’s one that head coach Lee Reinke is proud of. The Phoenix took second place at the Horizon League Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club. This was the program’s best finish to a season. The […]
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
Luke Tupy of New Prague, Mn. and Ethan Lanthier of Northfield, Mn. members of the St. Cloud State University Huskies have been named to the All-NSIC Baseball First team. Tupy was also named the Freshman of the Year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The left-handed medical redshirt freshman is 6-0 as a starting pitcher with a 1.43 Earned Run Average (ERA) in 8 starts.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sophomore at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has been named to the all-National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI first team as catcher. Hailey Worman, a graduate of Newman Catholic School, hit .471 with 10 doubles, eight home runs, two triples and 38...
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team improved to 9-1 on the season as they blanked Carlton/Wrenshall 4-0 Thursday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Freshman pitcher Ari Robillard allowed just one hit and struck out seven batters in seven innings of work.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Jefferson J-Hawks are taking their athletic skills to the next level after signing letters of intent Wednesday. Kylee Olejniczak will play basketball at Concordia University Chicago next season. Along with Olejniczak, cheerleaders David Puckett, Shining Oo, and Yadhira Guiterrez will all compete at Iowa Central...
