Burial services are held Friday, May 13, 2022, for Harry Nichols at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Nichols, a Sioux City native was killed on board the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. A storekeeper 3rd Class, he was among the 429 USS Oklahoma crewmen killed in the attack, in which the battleship took multiple hits from Japanese torpedoes and capsized quickly. Nichols' remains were identified May 30, 2019. A military service and burial were planned for March 2020, but the service was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

