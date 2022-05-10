ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Gun related deaths at historic high in America

thv11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun related deaths hit a historic high...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Firearm homicides hit historic high in America, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Tuesday, the CDC released new data that shows homicides with a gun have risen 35% from 2019 to 2020 in the United States. Little Rock has also hit record-breaking homicide rates recently. The year 2021 was the second-highest year for murders, with 1992 being the first-highest year.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
KTLO

2 Drug dealers sentenced to life for murder of federal witness

LITTLE ROCK — Two drug dealers will spend the remainder of their lives in prison after conspiring to cause witness tampering resulting in death. Thirty-eight-year-old Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman of Batesville, and 38-year-old Donald Bill Smith of Malvern, were both sentenced today to life in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Chief District Judge D. P. Marshall, Jr., imposed the sentences. Smith and Sherman were indicted in September 2019 in connection with the death of Susan Cooper, who had bought methamphetamine from Sherman but had begun working as an informant for law enforcement. In May 2016, Sherman was arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine to Cooper. As his case progressed, Sherman was released and permitted to work as an informant himself.Though Sherman was supposed to be working as an informant, he had not provided enough information to help his case, and in September 2016, Sherman learned he was facing a significant federal prison sentence. Evidence at trial showed that upon learning this, Sherman called Smith, who was a methamphetamine dealer in the Malvern area. Smith had sold drugs to Rachael Cooper, who was Susan Cooper’s sister-in-law (they were married to brothers).
MALVERN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Homicides#Violent Crime
ualrpublicradio.org

Former Arkansas DEA agent sentenced for taking bribes

A former Drug Enforcement Administration agent who admitted to taking thousands of dollars in bribes from a drug trafficker has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. Nathan Koen was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. Koen was also sentenced to two years of supervised release.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

16-year-old among 3 murder suspects captured by Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three murder suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, the U.S. Marshals Service announced. According to a press release, Michael Mahan was found shot to death at the 3600 block of Hallbrook on April 7. A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 16-year-old for this crime. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy