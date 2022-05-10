ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple to discontinue production of iPod, first introduced in 2001

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple said Tuesday that customers can purchase its iPod touch product "while supplies last," indicating it will stop production of the line of items first introduced about 20...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Apple Says Goodbye to the Product That Saved the Company

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report has announced that it will discontinue offering its iconic music player. The iPod touch is the current version of the MP3 player that was introduced in 2007 and it features the iPhone’s multitouch interface. It is currently still available through the Apple...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Store#The Apple Watch#Cnn
hypebeast.com

Netflix's Ad-Supported Subscription Plan, Password Sharing Fees Could Launch in 2022

Netflix could be rolling out its cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan as early by the end of 2022. According to reports, an internal memo supposedly revealed that the streaming service is looking to launch its newest tier by Q4 2022. Netflix is also looking to further crack down on password sharing this year, with the company already testing out a feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that makes subscribers pay an extra fee in order for users outside of the household to use the streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Here's How to Try Out T-Mobile Home Internet (For Free)

If you're fed up with your high cable bill, your slow DSL speeds or any other of the lackluster internet options in your area, maybe you've considered skipping the wires and getting your home online with a fixed wireless cellular connection. Connections like that are nothing new, but this year, Verizon and T-Mobile are each promising better availability and faster 5G speeds, and they're each stepping up their efforts to win customers over with high-profile ad blitzes and tempting promotions for switching over.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

iPod RIP: How Apple's music player transformed an industry

At the height of its powers the pocket-sized music player known as the iPod shifted tens of millions of units each year, helping Apple to conquer the globe and transforming the music industry. - 'We folded' - "It didn’t just change the way we all listen to music, it changed the entire music industry," Apple founder Steve Jobs said of the iPod in 2007.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Apple May Revamp Services to Focus on Streaming, Ads

Apple will be restructuring its services to get more into streaming and advertising, a Seeking Alpha report said Tuesday (May 10). The company is moving around some executives as part of that. For example, Todd Teresi will now be in charge of advertising. This responsibility was held by Peter Stern, who was in charge of several services including video, news, books, iCloud, Fitness+ and Apple One.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
Phone Arena

Apple is no longer the world's most valuable public company

Sorry Apple fans, your favorite company is no longer the most valuable publicly traded outfit in the world. According to CNBC, that honor now belongs to oil firm Saudi Aramco. The latter is now worth just south of $2.43 trillion yesterday after converting its market capitalization to dollars. Apple, on the other hand, took a huge hit in the stock market on Wednesday with the shares declining 5%.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘End of an era’: Apple finally kills the iPod after 20 years, and fans are rolling back the years with iconic imagery and tributes

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. From dancing silhouettes wearing Apple's iconic white headphones to new releases dripping in rainbow-colored paint, memories of the iPod have been cemented into our collective consciousness over the past two decades.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to find the hidden Apple Music sleep timer on iPhone and iPad

Curious about how to set Apple Music sleep timers but haven’t noticed the feature in the app? Follow along for how to get the functionality on iPhone and iPad as well as using the feature with Siri and apps like YouTube. Even though it’s been a requested feature from...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy