Apple to discontinue production of iPod, first introduced in 2001

Netflix could be rolling out its cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan as early by the end of 2022. According to reports, an internal memo supposedly revealed that the streaming service is looking to launch its newest tier by Q4 2022. Netflix is also looking to further crack down on password sharing this year, with the company already testing out a feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that makes subscribers pay an extra fee in order for users outside of the household to use the streaming service.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO