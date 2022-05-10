ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH | Lexington mother charged with murdering her children enters not guilty plea

Neighbors in Anderson Co. share concerns over Buffalo Trace development plan. Dozens of neighbors are concerned about Buffalo Trace development plans that would build warehouses on farmland along Graefenburg Road.

Lexington mother charged with murdering her children enters not guilty plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nikki James appeared in court Tuesday for the first time. She’s accused of stabbing her children to death. Police say 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams were killed on May 2 at the Parkway Manor Apartments on Rogers Road. Dispatch logs show officers conducted two welfare checks at the home the day before.
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK

Man charged with attempted murder in Fayette County shooting

A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Fayette County. Man charged with attempted murder in Fayette County …. KY Gov. to speak on student mental health awareness. KCS students recognized as inaugural 4-T Academy …. Heat continues with thunder tomorrow. St. Albans beats South Charleston in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kentucky mother pleads not guilty to killing 2 children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman accused of fatally stabbing her two children has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. News outlets report 43-year-old Nikki James appeared Tuesday for an initial appearance in Fayette District Court. James was charged last week with killing 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

ARRESTED: Southeastern Kentucky Residents Indicted in Investigation regarding over $2 Million in U.S. Currency and more than 10,000 Diverted Oxycodone Pills

MANCHESTER, KY (May 13, 2022) - According to social media posts from the Manchester Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff's Office, both agencies are reporting the arrests of four Clay County, Kentucky residents in connection with an an investigation into a Louisville-based drug trafficking operation. According to JailTracker reports,...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro man charged on drug trafficking, gun charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green is charging a man with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms. According to court records, 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney, who is a multi-time convicted felon, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
OWENSBORO, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Former Scott County coroner faces multiple charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Scott County Coroner John Goble resigned his office on Wednesday, shortly before he pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy to commit theft of weapons and ammunition charges, at U.S. District Court here. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says, according to Goble’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grand Jury indicts Owensboro man on fentanyl, gun charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) — A multi-time convicted felon from Owensboro is now charged after he was arrested earlier this year during a massive drug bust. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms. 11 pounds of […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
wdrb.com

Drug trafficking bust in eastern Kentucky results in thousands of pills and millions in cash seized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash. An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington man involved in meth, drug distribution ring sentenced to nearly 30 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years on drug trafficking charges. James Charles, 52, was sentenced to 380 months in federal prison on various drug trafficking charges, including distribution of 500 grams or more of meth, possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and 100 grams of heroin, and possession of a gun to further trafficking.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Local woman arrested in Somerset on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs woman was arrested over the weekend in Somerset by the Somerset Police Department on a variety of charges, according to jail records. Terri Bernadette Garner, age 39, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Saturday on charges of failure to or use of an improper signal, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance fourth or greater offense, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license second offense, promoting contraband first degree, three counts of probation violation for a felony offense, and receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
SOMERSET, KY

