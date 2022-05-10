WATCH | Lexington mother charged with murdering her children enters not guilty plea

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green is charging a man with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms. According to court records, 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney, who is a multi-time convicted felon, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO