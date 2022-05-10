ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falconer, NY

Falconer-Area Man Charged in Domestic Dispute Investigation

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

A report of a domestic dispute late Friday night led to the arrest of a Falconer-area man. State Police in Jamestown responded to a residence in the...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

chautauquatoday.com

Forestville man arrested on warrant after criminal mischief incident

An investigation into a criminal mischief incident last month has led to charges against a Forestville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 37-year-old Jason Dolce allegedly used a backhoe to damage property that belonged to a resident on Hanover Street in Forestville. Dolce was arrested on a warrant obtained from Hanover Town Court for criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, criminal tampering in the 3rd degree and reckless endangerment of property. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FORESTVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 People Arrested In Erie County Raid, Guns And Drugs Seized

Erie County Sheriff's Deputies raided a home in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo. The operation was a joint effort with the Buffalo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Buffalo Field Office, among other agencies. The 'Safe Streets Task Force' involved 200 officers. The law enforcement officers were able to get guns, crack, and fentanyl off the streets.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Accused of Stalking, False Reports

A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail on stalking allegations. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Dorothear Skaggs is accused of making a total of 23 false allegations of child abuse with Childline and McKean County Children and Youth Services against the couple that had court-ordered custody of her grandchildren. The couple told CYS that Skaggs had been continually harassing them.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Trio Charged For Illegal Dumping

JAMESTOWN – A trio from the City of Jamestown are facing charges for illegally dumping along a city street. The charges, Jamestown Police say, stem from an ongoing issue of illegal dumping in the area of Pratt Avenue. As a result, detectives placed a security camera in the area, and thus, caught culprits in the act.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Cheektowaga was arrested for DWI

On May 11, 2022, at 2:10 am, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Leonard G. Pelczynski, 61 of Cheektowaga, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and invalid NYS inspection. On May11, 2022, Troopers stopped Pelczynski on Transit Rd in the village of Depew for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
FL Radio Group

Mother Arrested for Incident at Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre

A second suspect has now been arrested for the incident this month at the Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre. The Finger Lakes Times reports Lisbeth Collada of Florida now faces attempted murder, arson, and assault charges. Collada and Jamie Avery Jr. are accused of setting fires in the travel stop and they doused a 1- year old child in a flammable liquid. A three year old boy was found locked inside the cab of a tractor trailer suffering from a head injury. Both are expected to recover.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 people facing animal cruelty charges in Brant

BRANT, N.Y. — Two people are facing several animal cruelty charges. Jessica Bristol-Glore and Joseph Glore of Brant are accused of keeping dozens of animals in unsanitary and unhealthy living conditions. The SPCA of Erie County says it was called to the home on April 22 following complaints from...
BRANT, NY
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

UPDATE: Man Killed in Ontario Beach Park Altercation Identified

UPDATE: A Rochester man is charged in the death last night at Ontario Beach Park. 43-year-old Carlos Mateo is charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Deputies say Mateo and a 29-year-old man got into a fight, and the victim suffered a severe head injury. That injury turned out to be fatal.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man charged with DWI again

Police arrested a Seneca Falls man following a property damage accident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Cody A. Sabol, 27, of Seneca Falls for felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated unlicensed operation, and refusal to take a breath test. It is alleged that Sabol...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WKTV

Police arrest one of several suspects in Utica attack

UTICA, N.Y. – Police are working to identify several people accused of beating a man with baseball bats and sticks in Utica on Monday night. Police say the victim had visible contusions on his face and head after the attack and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.
UTICA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus woman arrested for misuse of food stamps

Police say a Sodus woman was arrested following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lucinda Dodge, 73, of Sodus for petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Dodge used another individuals EBT card for her personal use....
SODUS, NY

