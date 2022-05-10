ON24: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $48 million for the fiscal second quarter.

ON24 expects full-year results to range from a loss of 64 cents per share to a loss of 58 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $191 million to $195 million.

