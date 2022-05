CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral says the chip he has always played with "got even bigger" when he fell to the third round of the NFL draft. "A hundred percent," Corral said Friday, the first day of Carolina's three-day rookie camp. "[Draft night] was for sure a roller coaster. It was a bunch of mixed emotions. When I got that phone call, I have never truly been happy and sad at the same time. I have never felt that before."

