Franklin, TN

Texas A&M's Jennie Park takes lead at NCAA regional women's golf tournament

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park surged into the 36-hole lead at the Franklin Regional of the NCAA women’s golf tournament while the rest of the Aggies’ team struggled during Tuesday’s second round at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. Junior Park shot a 6-under...

theeagle.com

