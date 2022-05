The New York Yankees are firing on all cylinders as they sit atop the American League East while dominating Major League Baseball. With a 21-8 record, the Yankees have done an outstanding job through the early part of the year. Whether or not they’ll be able to keep this up remains to be seen. However, the Yanks do have a long history of winning and are more than capable of winning at the highest level with this talented roster in place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO