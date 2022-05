The long history of Mercedes-Benz spawned plenty of amazing projects, many of which resulted in some of the greatest road-going and racing vehicles, we have ever seen. You only need to look at cars like the 300SL, 300SLR, CLK GTR, SLR McLaren, and others. There are, however, many cars that never saw the light of day. Among the most obscure projects to come out from Mercedes-Benz’s test facilities is the 1991 Mercedes C112. It had the potential to be the most ground-breaking sports car of the 1990s, but sadly, Mercedes decided not to make it.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO