Where Oklahoma and the rest of the Big 12 fall in USA TODAY Sports' latest 1-131 re-rank
By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
The start of the 2022 college football season is still four months away, but there’s already a ton of optimism about where the Oklahoma Sooners stand. In most circles, the Sooners are seen as the favorites to win the Big 12 and are considered one of the top teams in the country in the preseason.
In the Big 12, the Sooners are one of four teams inside the top 25 and only five teams break the top 50. Kansas, who’s regularly been a bottom dweller in the NCAA re-rank is getting some positive attention. They’re still outside the top 100, but have it within reach at No. 104.
Let’s take a look at how the Big 12 stacks up in the latest 1-131 re-rank.
